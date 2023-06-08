They weren’t the brightest names for the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers.

But the quartet of Kayli Lincoln, Carley Holland, Jenna Montoya and Haily McDowell was Class 4A’s best medley relay team at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex on May 13, as well as a lasting testament to Los Alamos’ depth and strength.

None of them won an individual event at the Class 4A/5A State Track and Field Championships, with Lincoln’s third-place finish in the triple jump earlier that day coming closest. Collectively, though, they were without peer in the 1,600-meter race that combines two 200-meter legs with a 400 and an 800. McDowell anchored the win in 4 minutes, 20.47 seconds.

