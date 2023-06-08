They weren’t the brightest names for the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers.
But the quartet of Kayli Lincoln, Carley Holland, Jenna Montoya and Haily McDowell was Class 4A’s best medley relay team at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex on May 13, as well as a lasting testament to Los Alamos’ depth and strength.
None of them won an individual event at the Class 4A/5A State Track and Field Championships, with Lincoln’s third-place finish in the triple jump earlier that day coming closest. Collectively, though, they were without peer in the 1,600-meter race that combines two 200-meter legs with a 400 and an 800. McDowell anchored the win in 4 minutes, 20.47 seconds.
It was merely a footnote on a day in which the Lady Hilltoppers dominated the 4A field for the third straight year, with a 176½-point team total that was 100½ points better than runner-up Albuquerque Academy. But the relay win exemplified the team’s ability to use other athletes besides its stable of stars to achieve greatness.
That is why Los Alamos was named The New Mexican’s first-ever Team of the Year, an honor that kicks off the NorthStars editions that highlight the top athletes — and now teams — of the 2022-23 school year.
McDowell, who rallied from third place when she grabbed the baton for the 800 portion of the race to beat Belen’s Sara Martinez by 0.91, said the medley relay performance was the ultimate example of a team win.
“We have excellent coaches,” McDowell said after the win. “They’re amazing, and the dedication that the girls have shown, regardless of what they’re doing, is unbelievable. These are such a driven group of girls, and that’s what contributes to our depth.”
The drive didn’t just show up on the final day of the season. Los Alamos has been overwhelming programs of every classification for the past three seasons, having won three straight blue trophies by triple-digit margins every time. In the 2023 season, the Lady Hilltoppers won all 10 of their meets in which team scoring was kept — the Chandler (Ariz.) Rotary Invitational does not have team scoring — and did so in a devastatingly efficient manner.
That was never more apparent than at Academy’s Richard Harper Memorial Invitational on April 21-22. Los Alamos’ 155 points was only four fewer points than the next four teams (Academy, Rio Rancho Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Albuquerque La Cueva) combined. And that was an Academy team that finished second to the Lady Hilltoppers, and a La Cueva squad that won the Class 5A title.
At the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions in April that brings together the state’s best individual athletes for a midseason all-star meet, Los Alamos came away with champions in the 100, 200, 400, 100 hurdles, triple jump and pole vault.
Los Alamos’ command of the sport over that stretch has been so exemplary, it hasn’t been done in the 21st century — if ever in state history. Ernie Martinez, the Lady Hilltoppers’ head coach, said it was a testament to hard work the athletes put in on a daily basis throughout the season.
“Not to disparage any teams, because there are some great teams and great athletes in our state, but it’s great to celebrate and put it together at a state meet,” Martinez said. “That’s the goal, right? We’re here, and can you do well and compete and put up good marks, like you did during the season?”
Los Alamos did more than that. Sophomore Jaiya Daniels won three individual events, set the 4A record in the 200, helped the 400 and 800 relays do the same and earned the high-point honor with 26 points. But this was how dominant the Lady Hilltoppers were: Daniels’ top two challengers for the high-point award were teammates Angelina Passalacqua (23) and Emma Montoya (18). In fact, Los Alamos occupied eight of the first 13 spots in the high-point list.
Daniels said even with so many talented athletes on the squad, they all have bought into Martinez’s philosophy of doing what it takes for the team to succeed before any individual goals.
“I can’t put it into words, but it’s just the way our team dynamic is,” said Daniels, who transferred from Chandler to Los Alamos. “The way he’s able to shape our team into what we are today is just amazing. It starts with him, and then it kind of just trickles down.”
McDowell was a part of the state-record 3,200 relay that started the track portion of the state meet with a 9:46.43, which currently is the fastest in the state, regardless of class. Montoya came a third-place finish in the 800 away from sweeping the distance events (the 800, 1,600 and 3,200).
Montoya, who is the daughter of Los Alamos’ head boys coach Steven Montoya, said what has made the past three years so incredible is that her dad’s team has matched the girls in state titles — although not with the total domination the Lady Hilltoppers have.
“Having a state title, that’s awesome, and that’s all I could ever ask for,” she said. “And I think it’s really special for the coaches — the girls coaches, the boys coaches. I see how much effort and time they put into all the coaching that they do.”
For anyone hoping that the ride will end any time soon for Los Alamos, think again. Of the 28 Lady Hilltoppers who competed at the state meet, only seven graduated. They will return Daniels, Passalacqua and Anna Wetteland, the 400 champion who was also a part of the championship 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Los Alamos also will be chasing history, as it can tie a school record with its fourth consecutive state title, matching the 2009-12 teams. It should come as no surprise the Lady Hilltoppers have been one of the best in the state for the past 30 years. During that span, only La Cueva (10 team titles) and Class 1A’s Fort Sumner (16) have brought home more blue trophies.
Martinez said the coaching staff does a good job but it helps to have the caliber of athletes the school can boast.
“It’s the girls that are coming onto the team,” Martinez said. “It’s just a whole unit that’s coming together and allowing those things to take place.”
Because at Los Alamos, there is room for everybody to shine.