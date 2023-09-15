Los Alamos Hilltoppers logo

JACONA — Undefeated and, to be fair, largely untested.

The Los Alamos football team reached the halfway point of a perfect regular season with a 45-7 win on homecoming night at Pojoaque Valley. The Hilltoppers (5-0) scored the final 38 points, breaking free after a tight first half in which the Elks (2-2) managed to drive the length of the field to score a game-tying touchdown in the final minute of the opening quarter.

After that it was all Los Alamos.

