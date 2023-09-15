JACONA — Undefeated and, to be fair, largely untested.
The Los Alamos football team reached the halfway point of a perfect regular season with a 45-7 win on homecoming night at Pojoaque Valley. The Hilltoppers (5-0) scored the final 38 points, breaking free after a tight first half in which the Elks (2-2) managed to drive the length of the field to score a game-tying touchdown in the final minute of the opening quarter.
After that it was all Los Alamos.
“We haven’t even scratched the surface with what we can do offensively,” said Los Alamos coach Garret Williams. “There are so many things we can do that we haven’t been able to yet. When we get there, we’re going to be so much better.”
What the Hilltoppers are right now is pretty darn good. They’ve proven that all season on defense. Through five games they’ve given up just two touchdowns to the opposing team’s offense.
“Yeah, it makes my job easier,” said Los Alamos quarterback Kyle Evenhus. “We have so many talented guys playing defense it’s crazy. They’re just dominating.”
The Hilltoppers have earned a reputation as a hard-hitting, physical team. They’re deep along the defensive line and have speed at every position. Some of that depth will be put to the test in next week’s home game against Albuquerque Academy; Los Alamos defensive back Melaki Gutierrez is facing a one-game suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Elks quarterback Ethan Meloy.
It came on the final play of the game, Pojoaque having snapped the ball with one second left on a running clock due to the mercy rule. The flag was thrown after time had expired and it wasn’t until both teams had started shaking hands that the referee announced that Gutierrez had been ejected for the illegal hit.
Williams said afterward he intends to file a protest with the New Mexico Activities Association.
An ejection means a player or coach must sit out the next game. The Hilltoppers’ next game is their homecoming.
Without commenting on the officials, Williams said his team is still in the process of ironing out the kinks. Even so, he couldn’t be happier with his defense.
“I mean, guys are flying around and getting to the ball making plays,” he said. “I knew we had the people to do what we’re doing, but to see it feels great.”
All three teams in Class 5A who entered the weekend undefeated remained that way with resounding wins Friday night. Top-ranked defending state champion Artesia (5-0) knocked off 6A’s top-ranked Cleveland, 36-34, while second-ranked Roswell (5-0) routed Carlsbad.
With three of its final five remaining games at home, Los Alamos has a realistic chance to remain unbeaten into the playoffs. The biggest stumbling block is an Oct. 19 district showdown against Valley in Albuquerque.
“This team, it can be really, really good,” Evenhus said. “As long as we keep playing hard and playing together we’ll be alright.”
NOTES
Evenhus has been battling a sore shoulder, an injury that knocked him out of the game last week against St. Michael’s. He remained in the game the whole way Friday, testing himself with a handful of intermediate and deep throws into the secondary. … The game was halted for about 15 minutes in the fourth quarter when Pojoaque freshman Jonah Villegas went down with a neck injury. It appeared to happen on a 5-yard Evenhus touchdown run. Villegas came in late from his cornerback spot and leaned in for a hit on Evenhus as he reached the end zone. Villagas made it to the sideline where he had difficulty breathing. He walked to an ambulance under his own power and emerged a few moments later. He did not return to the game.