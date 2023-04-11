040623 jw sprinters2.jpg

Los Alamos track standout Angelina Passalacqua takes the lead to win the girls 100-meter hurdles Thursday during Rio Rancho Cleveland’s Storm Relays in Rio Rancho.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

ALBUQUERQUE

Imagine what a healthy Angelina Passalacqua could do.

The Los Alamos junior track star wonders that, too.

Recommended for you