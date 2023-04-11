ALBUQUERQUE
Imagine what a healthy Angelina Passalacqua could do.
The Los Alamos junior track star wonders that, too.
For the past 18 months, something always seems to derail Passalacqua during the athletic season. As a sophomore in 2021, she fractured her right wrist during the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament. That was just the precursor to the spring of 2022 when she injured her knee tumbling over a hurdle late in the season.
This spring, the sprinter, hurdler and jumper contracted a respiratory illness just before the season began, and it plagued her through the first month of competition.
All of those challenges have given her the determination to fight through adversity and remain one of the top track stars in the state, regardless of class. Passalacqua made a statement Monday by winning the 100 hurdles at the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions, in a personal-best time of 15.34 seconds. She added a second in the 300 hurdles and the long jump as she continued to show progress as the season — and the weather — heats up.
The past two weeks have seen Passalacqua turn the corner, as she shaved almost a full second off her time in the 100 hurdles and 1.04 seconds off her 300 hurdles time she recorded at the Rotary Invitational three weeks ago in Chandler, Ariz.
"This year, I've been struggling with the races," Passalacqua said. "But I was thinking back to last year and how I overcame the knee injury. Just looking back, everything I was able to accomplish when I was down last year really helped me this year when I was down."
Last year, she injured her meniscus at the Los Alamos Invitational, the final regular-season meet before the district and state events. She navigated the pain to win the 100 and 300 hurdles at state and helped the Lady Hilltoppers win the 400 and 1,600 relays to go with a third in the long jump. Passalacqua was rewarded with the high-point honor for the meet as Los Alamos won its second straight state title.
While the road to success this year has been bumpier, that hasn't changed Passalacqua's desire to work hard and perform well.
"People don't really see the little things when it comes to being a successful athlete and pushing through," Los Alamos head coach Ernie Martinez said. "I think it's always amazing when you feel great, but sometimes you're running injured, you're running hurt. And to have that mental toughness no matter what is definitely something that she exhibits."
It does help that she comes from a talented pedigree. Her dad, Santa Fe Prep alum Damien Passalacqua, was a track star at Prep and an All-American decathlete at Pittsburgh State in Kansas. Her mom, Natalie Passalacqua, was an accomplished basketball and track athlete at the same college and is an assistant volleyball coach at Los Alamos.
The younger Passalacqua grew up in the gym or at the track, as her mom was the head volleyball and girls basketball coach as well as the athletic director at the now-defunct Desert Academy before moving on to Los Alamos. She's been a varsity member of the volleyball and track programs since she was a freshman and was a second-team All-State volleyball selection in November.
Passalacqua showed her toughness as a freshman when she fractured her wrist in the opening-round match of the 2021 Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament but continued to play despite the pain. She said she still experiences knee pain from the partial tear in her meniscus she suffered last spring, but it's manageable.
After a successful indoor track season in the winter, Passalacqua anticipated it would lead to an equally successful spring. She suffered an upper respiratory illness, although she said she was negative for COVID-19.
Still, she struggled with her breathing. There were times, like during the 300 hurdles, when the effect of her illness showed.
"All my symptoms were similar — loss of smell, taste; I was really congested," Passalacqua said. "I'm just getting over the cough now. That really set my training back a couple of weeks."
Martinez said he and the coaching staff backed off on her training, but as her health improved, they slowly ratcheted up the intensity level. Sometimes, Passalacqua recoiled at it, and it took some tough love to get her to push herself.
"It was a mixture of nurturing, but also holding her accountable," Martinez said. "I think there were some times where maybe she was not as mentally or physically able to do a workout. Sometimes, she maybe just didn't feel like she was mentally able. As a coaching staff, we're navigating that and holding accountable at times and also trying to give herself some grace."
Passalcqua felt her confidence in her stamina grow after the Chandler meet. It showed at the Storm Relays at Rio Rancho Cleveland on Thursday, as she won the 100 hurdles in 15.77 and took second in the 300 hurdles. Passalacqua even stepped out of her comfort zone and threw the javelin, firing off a 99-foot, 5-inch throw to place eighth and get her name in the school record book with a top-10 distance.
She said it was a nice departure from her usual routine, which has become a bit mundane for her.
"The hurdles, I've had a bit of a love-hate relationship with them this year," Passalacqua said. "I took a break from them [at the Rio Rancho Invitational on March 31], and doing something different is fun, and it will make this season a little more exciting."
But nothing can quite beat the thrill of finding that old spark, which her dad saw from the stands at the Sepulveda meet. As Angelina cooled down after her 100 hurdles win, Damien could be heard exclaiming, 'You're fast again."
"This felt like the first time where I was focusing on running and not hurdling," Angelina said. "This time, I was just sprinting. It felt really good."
It was step closer to what a healthy Angelina Passalacqua looks like.