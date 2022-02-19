ALBUQUERQUE — It was a big night in the Wetteland house.
For starters, the kitchen sink was the domain of someone other than the girls.
“Let’s see, what will we do to celebrate?” said Kelly Wettland, a senior for the Los Alamos girls swimming team. “Maybe my sister and I won’t have to do the dishes.”
The siblings certainly earned a night off. That’s because Kelly won a pair of individual events during Saturday’s Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships at Albuquerque Academy while her younger sister, Anna, also won a pair of individual races.
The pair also swam together on a pair of Hilltoppers relay teams leading one to a victory and the other to a second-place finish. It was part of a solid showing for Los Alamos, which finished third behind meet host Albuquerque Academy and runner-up Eldorado.
Santa Fe High was ninth overall with Santa Fe Prep finishing 11th. For Prep, it was more than enough to nail down yet another small-school team state title, the program’s fourth overall and the school’s eighth for boys and girls in the last six years.
Considering how much of a challenge it has been to find an available pool in Santa Fe since the start of the pandemic, it’s remarkable that the city’s three swimming programs — including Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s — managed to make any kind of noise at the state tournament the last two years.
“Oh, we’ve got to talk about that because that is unbelievable,” said Prep coach Dave Caldwell. “For us to get through the last two years, it’s just the strength of my kids. Their tenacity and inner mental strength is just there. They battle and battle, because just getting time to even practice has been really hard. My divers the last two weeks have had to go on their own at 6, 7, 8 in the morning. Pools are closed and lifeguard staffing is so poor in Santa Fe. You have to get creative to make things work.”
Emotions ran high for Santa Fe’s swimmers Saturday. Moments after the Prep girls swam in their part of the day’s final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Santa Fe High swam in theirs in the same lane. Rather than clearing out and leaving the starting block to the Demonettes, the four Blue Griffins girls stayed right there to cheer on Santa Fe High.
After the Demonettes quartet of Ruby Sallah, Ella Tyroler, Cecelia Snyder and Sam Spiers finished sixth to officially nail down a top-10 finish in the final team standings, all eight girls embraced and cheered as one.
Among them was Prep senior Sophia Gossum, the most decorated female swimming Santa Fe has seen in several years. She finished second in Saturday’s 50-yard freestyle to Anna Wetteland and was third in the 100 free behind Academy’s Coralie Norenberg and Eldorado’s Makeaela Perea.
Her time of 53.75 seconds in the 100 was a personal best and was just seven-tenths of a second off Norenberg’s winning time. She led that race at the midway point.
“Looking back, I’m going to have a lot of great memories, most of those just being around my friends and teammates,” Gossum said. “I was able to accomplish some things and I’m proud of that, but the time with people that made me happy — that’s what I’ll take with me.”
St. Michael’s was tied for 19th in the team standings, beating out six Class 5A schools. While no Lady Horsemen won an individual race, freshman Raylee Hunt was a top-10 finisher in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Santa Fe High’s Spiers did what she had to do in her races. She won her heats in both the 100 breaststroke and 100 free; her time in the former landed her a spot on the podium as an eighth-place finisher.
In the end, however, there was no outdueling the Wetteland sisters. Kelly Wetteland, who will swim next year while attending Navy, dominated the field in the 200 individual medley, winning the race by more than six seconds. She followed that with an equally impressive run in the 100 breaststroke, winning in a time of 1 minute, 2.42 seconds, more than three seconds in front of second-place Alli Talcott of Farmington.
Not to be outdone, sophomore Anna Wetteland won the 50 free with the only sub-24 second time, then held on to win the 100 butterfly.
“You know, I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Kelly Wetteland said. “We’re part of a really good team, and my sister and I just both have a lot of fun competing together. I can’t want for any more.”
