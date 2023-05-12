ALBUQUERQUE — The Class 4A long jump championship has long been elusive for Nyle Lee.
So, too, has been 18 feet.
For the past two 4A state track and field meets, Lee came in as one of the favorites in the event. Every time she ended up in fourth place.
While that remained a dream for the Los Alamos senior sprinter and jumper, Lee also harbored another goal — of leaping 18 feet in a meet. Going into the final jump of her prep career in the event at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex, it seemed that Lee would be left wanting yet again.
But the two dreams merged into one heroic jump, as Lee finally broke through with a distance of 18¾ that moved her from fourth — naturally — to a long jump title. It set the stage for sweep of the top three spots for Los Alamos, with 2022 champion Abbie Holland in second and 2021 champion Angelina Passalacqua in third. Lee said she purposely only jumped once in the finals after qualifying in the preliminaries, but she wanted to make sure to go out with a bang.
“I was like, ‘This is the last time you can get 18 and have it count in high school,’ ” Lee said. “So, just go for it. I didn’t actually hear [the distance]. I thought they said it was 17 and three-quarters. I was happy with me being in fourth. And then I was like, ‘Can you say it again?’ And they said it was 18.”
It was the start of what hopes to be a banner weekend for the Lady Hilltoppers, which made a statement in 400 relay that opened the meet’s preliminaries. In the span of 47.68 seconds, Los Alamos set a new 4A mark, as Jaiya Daniels took the baton from Meredith Brown with a 20-meter lead and added to it.
The Lady Hilltoppers also won the 3,200 relay in 9:46.43, which was more than 23 seconds faster than runner-up Albuquerque Academy and the first event championship the team nabbed for the meet. Emma Montoya defended her 1,600 title, beating Grants’ Laila Martinez by a 5:09.30 to 5:12.64.
Going into Saturday’s finals, Los Alamos has the top seed for every single individual race and qualified five sprinters for the 200 — missing out on its best chance to sweep a race.
The Lady Hilltoppers’ three other relays (the 800, medley and 1,600) all earned top-three seeds for Saturday, as well.
While the girls team has stolen much of the headlines, the boys team in position for its own three-peat, although it will face a stiff challenge from Albuquerque Academy. Los Alamos has a runner in every final, and it received a boost when Jack Ammerman took fifth in the 1,600 — and improvement of one spot from his seed going into the race.
Junior Daniel Kim, who qualified for the 110 and 300 hurdles finals, said Friday was all about focusing on getting to the finals.
“We had a team meeting [Thursday], and he just said, ‘Just do what you always do,’ ” Kim said. “ ‘If [your best times] don’t happen, you’ll get it in the finals.’ ”
Meanwhile, Santa Fe High’s Bryce Melton will wait for Saturday to see if he can break the state record in the 100, as he posted the fastest time of 10.79 in Friday’s prelims. However, with Saturday’s forecast predicting winds of up to 40 mph, any record-breaking time could be classified as wind-aided and thus, nullified.
Melton said he didn’t go out as hard as he normally would, but he wanted to make sure he got a good enough seed to avoid being in the outer lanes.
“I don’t like the wall,” Melton said. “I like to have people on both sides of me.”
Still, it was a good day for Melton and the Demons. He helped the 400- and 800-relay teams qualify, with the 400 relay earning the top seed with a time of 42.01. He also blasted the 200 field with a 21.48 mark that was almost a full second faster than Albuquerque La Cueva’s Tanner Montano.
With multiple scratches in the boys 400, Demons sophomore Cy Anderson automatically advanced to Saturday’s final.