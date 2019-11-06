BERNALILLO — It was an animated Ron Blue who addressed his Los Alamos boys soccer squad in a post-game huddle at the complex on the Santa Ana Pueblo.
This wasn’t the rant of an unhappy coach. Instead, Blue was praising his team for a job well done.
The second-seeded Hilltoppers have aspirations well beyond the quarterfinals of the Class 4A bracket, but Blue couldn’t help but be fired up on a cold and rainy morning after second-seeded Los Alamos vanquished No. 7 Hope Christian 4-0 on Wednesday.
“Hope is outstanding. They’re as well coached as any team in the state,” Blue said. “We knew. And they had just beaten [No. 1 seed] Academy. They had beaten [No. 3] St. Pius. They had beaten some of the top teams in the state. We knew there was gonna be a challenge. I was excited. We’re like every team. We’ve got seniors that would hate for it to end. I was excited for them.”
Los Alamos (16-5) advance to Thursday’s semifinals, where it will meet St. Pius at 10 a.m. on Field 8. The Hilltoppers beat the Sartans 2-1 in double overtime Sept. 28 at St. Pius.
“I expect it to be a challenge. It was one of those games … we were grateful that we got the win against them, but they’re super talented,” Blue said of the Sartans. “Very well coached also. It’s gonna be a real good battle. They’re physical, but they can play and they’ve got good players up top. They can finish. Hopefully we’ll come with the same kind of energy [we did] in the second half [on Wednesday] and give it a game.”
The Hilltoppers lone goal of the first half came on a penalty kick from Aiden Semelsberger at about the eighth minute, but Los Alamos blitzed the Huskies (13-9) right after halftime to put the game out of reach. Within the first minute of the second half, Wesley Parker was able to elude his defender and fire a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced down, which allowed Dakota Duran to head the rebound through the net.
Approximately two minutes later, Parker converted after beating a Hope defender to put his team ahead 3-0. Later, Parker was able to head in a chip ball at the 57th minute to provide the final margin. Semelsberger got the assists on each of the last two scores.
“Really good team goals, good work from every one,” Blue said.
While Los Alamos had the Huskies reeling from the opening minute of the second half, Blue credited the Hilltoppers defense for quality work in less than ideal conditions. Jackson Martinez stymied all six Hope shots in goal, and Blue lauded the work of his backline athletes Filippo Delzanno, Sam Cirigliano, Wesley Stanfield and Charlie Hill, as well.
“A shutout’s outstanding,” Blue said. “In this weather, the ball’s skipping. … They’re a dangerous team. They’ve got good athletes and good forwards. For us to get a shutout was outstanding. Defensively, we played beautifully.”
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.