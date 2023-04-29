Los Alamos Hilltoppers logo

Winning individual singles championships was only the second-most exciting thing to happen to a pair of Los Alamos tennis players Saturday afternoon.

Hilltoppers senior Kate McDonald had an ear-to-ear smile when she picked up a win over Santa Fe Prep’s Andrea Voinescu in the District 2-4A Tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Santa Fe High’s tennis complex.

It was followed about 15 minutes later when Los Alamos junior Ryan Sood earned a tough two-set win over Prep’s Jonas Anderson-Joyner.

Recommended for you