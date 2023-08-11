The Hilltoppers' Kyler Young performs a drill during practice Tuesday at Sullivan Field in Los Alamos. Young is among three returners on the offensive line. The team was 6-5 last year, going undefeated in district games, and made the Class 5A playoffs, losing to Gadsden in the first round.
The Hilltoppers' Kyler Young performs a drill during practice Tuesday at Sullivan Field in Los Alamos. Young is among three returners on the offensive line. The team was 6-5 last year, going undefeated in district games, and made the Class 5A playoffs, losing to Gadsden in the first round.
LOS ALAMOS — The perch from atop the Hill is pretty good these days.
With all but a few starters back from an undefeated district championship run last season and a favorable home schedule on tap this fall, the Los Alamos football team has its sights set on something bigger than just a berth in the Class 5A playoffs in November.
“The goal for this group has been the same as it has been the last couple of years, and that’s to win our district and give ourselves a chance to get a playoff bye and maybe win a game,” said Hilltoppers coach Garett Williams. “This team, this is the group that has the talent and the experience to do it. We feel very good about what we’ve got.”
Eight starters return on offense and nine are back on defense. That includes — on both sides of the ball — every skill position. Even the kicking game is solid behind the booming soccer-style leg of senior Haiden Jorgensen.
The team’s biggest question mark, however, is at quarterback. Senior Zack Stidham was the choice most of last season as he earned all-district honors. He’s a proven passer and has shown the ability to protect the ball and manage the game with a cool, calm demeanor. Still, he’s been in a tug-o-war all camp with junior Kyle Evenhus.
Stidham, Williams said, has a slight edge in moving the ball through the air while Evenhus is a true run-pass threat who adds a different approach out of the backfield.
“We came into camp, I pulled both together and was, like, hey dudes we’re going to battle for this,” Williams said. “They’re both a year older and both a lot more comfortable in what we’re trying to do. More than that, they understand only one of them can start.”
Regardless of who gets the job, the other will be a major player in an offense. Evenhus is already one of the top receiving threats on the team and is a dangerous open-field runner with the ball in his hands. Another is senior Melaki Gutierrez, a 6-foot-1 lightning bolt whose biggest problem might be slowing down long enough to grab the ball.
A track champion in the sprint events in the spring, he’s one of the top vertical threats in 5A this fall.
A new face in the offensive mix is Niko Garcia, a big 6-foot, 200-pound running back who has speed and power to compliment a passing game that should produce decent numbers from start to finish. Garcia also starts at linebacker, one of the few spots that needed replacing this offseason.
“We’ve got 70, 75 kids in the program now so the numbers are good; as good as they’ve been in years around here,” Williams said. “We’re at a point now where we have some depth and a bunch of younger guys coming up in the next few years. What’s here now, it’s good.”
The offensive line needed some work. Three of the five big players are returning from last season, led by multiyear starting center Diego Hinojosa. He’s joined in the trenches by 230-pound guard Elijah Alvarez and 205-pound tackle Kyler Young, both veterans from a team that finished 6-5 last season and earned a home playoff game against Gadsden.
Taking the next step and earning a first-round bye is the next logical step for a team whose schedule lays out nicely for it. The ’Toppers will play three of their four nondistrict road games within 45 minutes of home while its three toughest draws — Taos, St. Michael’s and Albuquerque Academy — are all at home.
The district slate has a road game in Albuquerque against Valley, the one team that represents the biggest potential stumbling block for consecutive district titles.
“Fact is, we’ve got a lot of guys on this team that won a district title last year and they know what it feels like to be successful,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a challenge in our district, but we’re going into this thing thinking we can do something bigger.”
Does that mean ultimately challenging 5A’s elite like Artesia and Roswell? The answer won’t come until mid-November when the meat of the state playoffs rolls around.
Until then, the Hilltoppers like where they are and are enjoying being the king of the mountain, at least from their particular vantage point.