LOS ALAMOS — The perch from atop the Hill is pretty good these days.

With all but a few starters back from an undefeated district championship run last season and a favorable home schedule on tap this fall, the Los Alamos football team has its sights set on something bigger than just a berth in the Class 5A playoffs in November.

“The goal for this group has been the same as it has been the last couple of years, and that’s to win our district and give ourselves a chance to get a playoff bye and maybe win a game,” said Hilltoppers coach Garett Williams. “This team, this is the group that has the talent and the experience to do it. We feel very good about what we’ve got.”

