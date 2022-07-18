Chase Ealey was once the fastest female runner in the state.
On Saturday, she became the world’s best shot putter.
Ealey, a 2012 Los Alamos graduate, added to her lore when she won the event at the World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Ealey won on her first attempt — a 67-foot, 2 3/4 inch heave that was five inches further than reigning Olympic gold medalist Lijao Gong of China.
In the process, Ealey became the first American to win the event at the world championships, as well as the first American to win a gold medal at this year’s meet.
Ealey told the Associated Press she felt good during warmups, which was a good sign for the soon-to-be 28-year-old (Wednesday is her birthday) who competed at Oklahoma State University.
“I was really feeling myself — every throw was at 20 [meters],” Ealey said. “I was just like, ‘OK, I think I can do this.’ The minute I got in there and [heard] the cheers in the crowd, I knew it would happen. I felt really good about it.”
Ealey has been one of the top shot put performers for the U.S. who came into her own this year. She was a silver medalist at the World Indoor Championships and had her best throw at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in June with 67 1/2 feet.
That performance completed a stretch in which she recorded personal bests at three straight competitions.
Success is no stranger to Ealey, though. She was a three-time winner of the Class 4A 100 meters, a two-time shot put champion as well as winning the javelin as a junior and being a part of two state champion 400-relay teams.
In 2012, she had the fastest time of all female runners in the 100, clocking in at 12/35 seconds, and helped the Lady Hilltoppers to the 4A state record in the 400 relay.