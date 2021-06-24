The road to a state championship is never easy — not even when it looks like it should be.
Adversity struck the dominant Los Alamos girls track and field program with a positive COVID-19 test by one of its athletes two weeks ago. It led to the quarantine of 16 athletes who missed last week’s District 2-4A meet, but second-year Lady Hilltoppers head coach Ernie Martinez said the timing was fortuitous.
A week later, and it could have severely impacted the program’s chance of winning its first state title in nine years, the longest period between blue trophies since the team won its first in 1995. Martinez said the incident was a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic, while waning in the state, still has a significant impact.
“It’s the bell that gets rung that reminds you we’re still dealing with this,” Martinez said. “There are still consequences and the possibility that a season could get shortened or even ended. That reality has always been looming over the girls.”
The quarantine didn’t have a drastic effect on qualifying athletes for the state meet. The Lady Hilltoppers did plenty of that during the bulk of the season. They own the top seed in every running event — including all five relays — except for the 100-meter hurdles heading into Friday’s meet. Only in the throwing events does Los Alamos not have someone seeded in the top three.
The Lady Hilltoppers dominance is not just in their quality, but their depth. They own the top five times in the 200, the three fastest times in the 800 and four of the top six seeds in the 1,600. If the team lives up to those seeds, the Lady Hilltoppers will easily roll to the state championship. But even an off day might mean Los Alamos merely wins the state title instead of dominating the meet.
Rising sophomore Angelina Passalacqua said the team does not see the winning a state title as a foregone conclusion.
“You have to go into it not cocky, knowing other teams are there and they do have the times to compete with you,” Passalacqua said. “You can be confident, but you have to know the other teams are trying to beat you, too.”
Los Alamos has a reputation as one of the top programs in the state over the past 25 years, but it just didn’t find the right combination for success. It has brought home three second-place trophies and a third since winning a blue trophy in 2012.
The seeds for this year’s success began in 2019 when Martinez was hired as head coach. He spent the previous decade as an assistant coach at Taos, his alma mater, and helped the girls and boys programs win team titles, including five straight on the boys side.
Martinez said he commuted from work in Santa Fe every track season, but the 90-minute drive began to wear on him. Contrast that to 90-minute trip he has round-trip to Los Alamos.
“It was tough to leave Taos and to leave what you built there, with the relationships with coaches and the athletes,” Martinez said. “It was hard to leave, but at this state, in Year 2, I am grateful and happy to be here in Los Alamos. I work with some amazing kids.”
Martinez and the team got to know each other a little bit for the 2020 season when they had five weeks of work together before the pandemic brought the season to a halt after one meet.
While the meets and practices stopped, that didn’t mean the training stopped. Martinez and his coaches compiled online and home workouts for the athletes to conduct last spring in the event the season was salvaged. When that didn’t happen, the program turned its attention to 2021.
Passalacqua said that shortened season helped develop a good rapport between Martinez and the team, which sowed the seeds of this year’s success.
“He really is involved in everything and he talks to everyone,” Passalacqua said. “He really tries to understand how everyone is feeling and what they need to be doing. It helped me, coming up as an eighth grader [in 2020]. I was very nervous, but he helps make you feel like you’re wanted and welcomed there.”
It’s a team that has senior leadership in Bailey Yost, who is the top seed in the 300 hurdles and high jump, and Tia Hartzol, who tops the charts in the 400 and is one of the Lady Hilltoppers’ 200 quintet. But the Lady Hilltoppers also have contributing underclassmen like Passalacqua, who is seeded third in the 100 and 300 hurdles plus the long jump.
Martinez said the lineup has contributors from every class, which portends to a bright future for the program. While he has depth, Martinez said he didn’t want the program to overwhelm teams with just sheer numbers.
He is a coach who cares about quality as much as quantity.
“From a coaching perspective, the littlest things make a huge difference,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to be a team that like, “They’re OK. They just have lots of them.’ I wanted to get a point where they’re buying into a pretty rigorous off-season program and they understand that I want each and every one of them to be an elite athlete.”
And if Martinez’s vision is the future of Los Alamos track and field matches its participation levels, a pandemic might not be enough to slow down the Lady Hilltoppers in the near future.
