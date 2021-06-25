ALBUQUERQUE — The culture of the Los Alamos boys and girls track and field is tied to its tradition.
The two programs have combined for nine team titles and numerous individual champions over the past 26 years, but Hilltoppers head boys coach Steven Montoya said their alumni helps keep that culture alive. While he handed out praise for the current boys and girls athletes who helped both teams pull off a sweep of the Class 4A team titles Friday afternoon at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex, Montoya also noted the presence of several 2019 graduates who lined the stands cheering their green-and-gold brethren to victory.
“When you have a healthy amount of alumni come watch you at a state meet, and they know what the score is, and they cheer you on and talk to you and strategize with you,” Montoya said, “it means that your team has a positive culture. You’re doing the right things that kids feel welcome, feel happy, and they want to support other kids. They want that tradition to continue.”
That all-for-one approach helped foster one of the most dominant performances in recent state track memory by the girls team, which won 11 of the 20 overall events for its first championship in nine years. It also helped the boys team outpoint Albuquerque Academy for a 99-80 win, thanks in part to graduate Rafael Sanchez’s sweep of the distance events. It was the boys team’s first state title since 2008. The Lady Hilltoppers scored a staggering 183½ points that easily lapped runner-up Artesia by more than 100 points.
Sanchez also secured the high-point honor for the meet with wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, and each was done in dramatic, last-lap fashion.
The Los Alamos girls were efficient beyond belief as they won all but one of the five relays, every sprint except for the 100 and 300 hurdles, plus the long and high jumps. An even more incredible feat was that Los Alamos produced 11 state champions.
The only things the Lady Hilltoppers did not do well were produce a single point in the javelin, discus or shot put, or reign victorious in the 3,200-meter run or the 3,200 relay — both events in which they had the top seed but produced runner-up finishes.
Those were the only nits to pick at what was a sterling performance.
“We knew where we were and what we had put [into the season],” Los Alamos head girls coach Ernie Martinez said. “We were hoping to put forth this kind of effort. We had success during the year, and you always hope that you can replicate it at the state meet.”
In some cases, the Lady Hilltoppers exceeded expectations. Rising sophomore Angelina Passalacqua won her first state title in the long jump with a leap of
17 feet, 3 inches. Seeded third, she entered the finals in third place before her initial finals jump of 17½ moved her into second behind Artesia’s Sadi Butler. She leaped ahead of Butler in her final attempt.
Angelina said the difference was in trusting her form and not staring at the scratchboard, which she had a habit of doing.
“I need to trust my steps, all of my coaches and the training I’ve been doing,” Passalacqua said. “I just trusted it and I was on the board and my steps were all right and it worked out.”
Passalacqua is among a group of underclassmen who will lead the girls program. Also in that group is rising junior Emma Montoya — the daughter of boys coach Montoya — who won the 800 by out kicking Kirtland Central’s Aisha Ramone over the final 100 meters to win in 2 minutes, 21.50 seconds.
Fellow rising junior Nyla Lee took the 200 title with a time of 26.48, which was .25 faster than rising senior teammate Holly Sanchez.
The two juxtaposed their positions in the 100, which Sanchez took by a scant .02 in 12.67.
The Lady Hilltoppers also relied on some graduating leadership, primarily Bailey Yost. She placed second in the 100 and 300 hurdles, third to her teammates in the 200 and won the high jump of 5-2 that tied Portales’ Kylyie Paden. However, she cleared 5-2 in fewer tries (her first, compared to Paden’s second) to win the title.
Yost said she tried to be as efficient as possible since she was competing in three events in a 2½-hour stretch and the high jump lasted almost two hours.
“I wanted to clear my heights as quickly as possible so I wasn’t tiring myself out needlessly,” Yost said. “I was pretty much putting everything into my jumps.”
Sanchez put everything he had into each of his distance races, but saved his best for last. In the 3,200, he chased down Albuquerque Academy’s Justin Hickey on the front stretch to win in 9:33.54. In the 800, he lost the lead with the Chargers’ Joaquin Deprez in the final lap before rallying to win by just .09 in 1:59.43. Sanchez capped off his rallying ways by climbing from seventh to first on the final lap, passing Hickey around the final curve to complete the distance triple crown in 4:40.56.
“Oh mean, this was so great,” Sanchez said.
Coach Montoya said it was clear early on Sanchez had another gear that no other distance runner had.
“I have gained a lot of confidence in Rafael’s kick over the last couple of weeks,” coach Montoya said. “He hasn’t run any open 800 [events], but he’s run 4-by-[800s], he’s run medleys. We know he’s been running fast times, but they’re not showing for other coaches to see.”
The Hilltoppers’ only other wins were in the medley relay and Max Berndt in the shot put, but they lived on gathering points. They had two seconds and two thirds in the other four relays, Berndt was runner-up in the discus and Kyle Hatler took second in the pole vault.
Coach Montoya said getting kids on the podium helped build a lead that the Chargers could not overcome.
“We talked all week about not needing home runs,” he said. “We need singles and doubles. If you’re not seeded, we don’t need you to win the event. Just hit singles and doubles all day. Outperform your personal best by a little bit. That’s all we need.”
Not to be overshadowed was Fenyx Morningdove, a Santa Fe Indian School student competing for Bernalillo since his school could not compete in athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He won the 300 hurdles in 40.88 in a performance he will cherish for the opportunity to compete.
“I was coming out thinking, ‘Hopefully, I can win this,’ ” Morningdove said. “I just prayed and prayed, and said, whatever happens, happens.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.