Girls basketball
Los Alamos 50, Farmington 45
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers got a big win over a Class 5A team that is ranked 11th in the state, according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings. The Lady Scorpions struggled to rally from a 13-6 deficit after a quarter, but got within 34-33 heading into the fourth. Los Alamos, though, was strong in the fourth quarter, outscoring Farmington 16-12 to close out the win.
“Our kids are communicating better and better on the court,” Lady Hilltoppers head coach Lanse Carter said. “It’s been fun watching them play and get better.”
Standouts: Senior post Becca Green led the way with 16 points, while wing Natalie Gallegos added 13 and Hannah Sanchez had 10. Kiiyani Anitielu led the Lady Scorpions (9-4) with 13.
What’s next: Los Alamos (6-6) entertains Capital in Griffith Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Rio Rancho Cleveland 51, Capital 43
What happened: The Storm lived at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, hitting 12 of 16 at the line to seal the nondistrict win in Rio Rancho. Shawntae Salazar was 6-for-7 in the fourth and finished with 13 points, while Vanessa Rendon helped Cleveland (9-3) build a 36-29 lead with 16 of her 20 points through the first three quarters. The Lady Jaguars struggled to find scoring options outside of Rebecca Sorensen, Nikki Cole, Alyssa Martinez and Ethena Silva, who combined for all but two of Capital’s points.
Standouts: Martinez scored nine of her team-high 12 points in the second half, with six coming in the final quarter. Sorensen and Silva each had 10 and Cole scored nine.
What’s next: Capital (4-7) heads to Los Alamos on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe High 66, Abq. Academy 42
What happened: The Demons learned that rebounding is more than just jumping to the ball. After getting outrebounded 34-21 in a 70-58 loss to Cleveland on Thursday, Santa Fe High worked on boxing out and it worked. It helps to have big man Fedonta “JB” White and P.J. Lovato on the court instead of on the bench with foul trouble. White ended up with 15 rebounds and Demons head coach Zack Cole called it the junior’s best performance of the season.
“He was flying around on defense,” Cole said. “And he was sharing the ball. Lately, it’s been sticking in his hands a bit, so it was great to see.”
Standouts: White still led the team with 24 points, while Carlos Dassaro added 13 and Lovato had eight.
What’s next: The Demons (11-2) plays Clovis at home on Saturday.
