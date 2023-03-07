ALBUQUERQUE — For all intents and purposes, Ray Romero was happy with the way Los Alamos performed in its rematch against St. Pius X.
According to the Hilltoppers coach, they did everything they could to put themselves in the position to win. They just couldn’t quite finish the job.
If Abigail Martinez had converted a wide open 3 with less than a minute to go, or if the Hilltoppers’ inbounds play to GG Romero with 10.9 seconds left had gone as planned, perhaps Los Alamos would have lived to fight another day.
Instead, Martinez’s shot — her only field goal attempt of the game — was off the mark, while Romero was swarmed by the Sartans’ defense and forced into a turnover, leading to a gut-wrenching 40-36 loss in a girls Class 4A quarterfinal at The Pit on Tuesday afternoon.
“It was neck-and-neck, a good nail-biter. The ball didn’t bounce our way at the end. It could’ve went either way,” Romero said. “ ... We did everything, except we didn’t win the game. But everything that we came to do, strategy-wise and preparation-wise, we did it.”
After falling to the Sartans 38-33 in a February home game, Los Alamos changed up its defense from the first meeting and frustrated the Sartans into a 13-point first half behind a 1-3-1 zone. That effort included holding St. Pius star Alyssa Maes scoreless.
“We called her the head of the snake,” Ray Romero said. “That was our goal to slow her down, and hopefully nobody else gets off.”
In a grind-it-out game, offense came at a premium, but St. Pius did adjust. Maes scored all seven of her points in a strong third quarter that saw the Sartans lead by as many as eight. A switch to a 1-2-2 full court trap helped the Hilltoppers rally to tie it by the end of the third, setting the stage for a white-knuckle final stanza.
A Tara McDonald bucket brought Los Alamos to within 38-36 with 59.6 seconds to play, but the Hilltoppers wouldn’t score again. Catalina Anaya came up big for St. Pius down the stretch, first by stealing GG Romero’s pass and then with the game-clinching free throws to provide the final margin. In hindsight, Ray Romero wouldn’t have changed a thing about the final play call.
“We had two good plays,” he said. “We ran what we could, 10.9 seconds, I’ll take that again. The opportunity for either play, and I think we could score on it.”
It made sense to put the ball in the hands of GG Romero, who finished with a game-high 11 points.
“They gave me the ball and the goal was to fake opposite direction from the screen,” she said. “If I had baseline I was gonna take all the way baseline, but they ended up both jumping out on me for the double team.”
While the end result was disappointing, Los Alamos forged a strong bond throughout the season that was built on more than just basketball.
“I think just as a whole we all have really good chemistry,” said Carley Holland, one of the team’s six seniors. “I think that’s what’s helped us throughout the whole season. On and off the court.”