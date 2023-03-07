ALBUQUERQUE — For all intents and purposes, Ray Romero was happy with the way Los Alamos performed in its rematch against St. Pius X.

According to the Hilltoppers coach, they did everything they could to put themselves in the position to win. They just couldn’t quite finish the job.

If Abigail Martinez had converted a wide open 3 with less than a minute to go, or if the Hilltoppers’ inbounds play to GG Romero with 10.9 seconds left had gone as planned, perhaps Los Alamos would have lived to fight another day.