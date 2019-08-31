It wasn’t the same field at the UNM Invitational on Saturday morning, but at least one of the usual suspects did what was expected.
Then, there were the Academy for Technology and the Classics boys and girls teams.
Los Alamos won the prep boys and girls events of the meet that traditionally has been the official kickoff to the cross-country season. Missing from this year’s event were most of the big-school programs that opted for the Rio Rancho Cleveland Invitational instead.
Despite that, Los Alamos dominated both races. The boys team took five of the first eight spots and posted a 27-point total that best El Paso (Texas) Coronado by 26 points. On the girls side, the Lady Hilltoppers swept the first three spots with Norissa Valdez winning the race in 20 minutes flat, as Los Alamos finished with a team total of 33 points.
ATC finished as the runner-up in the meet with 70 points. Phoenix junior Maggie Rittmeyer placed fifth, freshman sister Lily Rittmeyer was eighth and Josette Gurule took 12th to pace the attack.
“We absolutely crushed it at UNM,” ATC head coach Tim Host said.
Other Northern New Mexico runners who finished well in the girls division were Taos’ Alyx Mastor, who was fourth, and Las Vegas Robertson’s Leanna Fernandez was 10th.
On the boys side, Keith Bridge finished third for Los Alamos, and was followed immediately by teammates Steven Strevell, Ryan Aldaz and Gage Ellis. Rafael Sanchez capped the team’s scoring five with an eighth-place finished. Pecos’ Devin Gonzales took 10th.