Capital High School logo

You know things are going well for you when your offense has given up more points through three games than your defense.

Such is the case for the Los Alamos football team (3-0), which remained undefeated with a 23-20 win on the road Friday night at Capital.

Flustered from start to finish by the speed and athleticism of the Hilltoppers’ front seven, Capital’s offense managed just 69 yards as its line was pushed around all game. Given little time to operate, Jaguars quarterback Deaven Montano was held to 46 yards passing, completing 6 of 20 throws with several drops by receivers in the second half.

Recommended for you