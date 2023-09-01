You know things are going well for you when your offense has given up more points through three games than your defense.
Such is the case for the Los Alamos football team (3-0), which remained undefeated with a 23-20 win on the road Friday night at Capital.
Flustered from start to finish by the speed and athleticism of the Hilltoppers’ front seven, Capital’s offense managed just 69 yards as its line was pushed around all game. Given little time to operate, Jaguars quarterback Deaven Montano was held to 46 yards passing, completing 6 of 20 throws with several drops by receivers in the second half.
He was picked off once, fumbled on what had been his longest run of the night, and was sacked twice on a potential game-winning drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
He also briefly left the game late in the first half when he was hit in the ribs as he delivered a pass. He did return, but was largely ineffective in the second half.
“We’ve got some really big, fast defensive linemen and ’backers that just get after you,” said Los Alamos coach Garett Williams. “Maybe people will start talking about us in a different way. Maybe they won’t, but we certainly have the players to change the conversation.”
The Los Alamos defense has yet to give up a point this season, posting two shutouts before quieting Capital’s offense. The Hilltoppers host undefeated St. Michael’s next week in what will be its stiffest test to date. Both teams have beaten Taos and now the Jaguars.
Capital coach Joaquin Garcia said changes are in order. The Jaguars had more penalty yards (50) in the first half than offense (31).
“We’re going to have to mix things up with our personnel, get some changes in there to get better,” Garcia said. “We had our opportunities and we just didn’t come through. When your defense is scoring all the points, it’s kind of tough.”
Capital (1-2) scored two of its touchdowns on interception returns and got the third on a 10-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter by lineman Ricardo Martinez. It started late in the first quarter with special teams. Jaguars punter Diego Rivera uncorked a 66-yard kick that rolled to the Los Alamos 1.
One snap later, Jaguars linebacker Eli Dominguez snared a Kyle Evenhus pass and tumbled into the end zone for the shortest pick-six you can get. The Martinez fumble return made it 13-0.
Los Alamos scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead as Evenhus and running back Niko Garcia kickstarted the Hilltoppers’ offense. Garcia capped a 14-play drive in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run to get the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard.
Montano was picked off on Capital’s second drive of the third quarter, setting up a short 24-yard march that took just three plays. Evenhus called his own number, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard keeper off the right side.
A 40-yard field goal by Seth Cowan extended the Los Alamos lead, which looked safe after Montano fumbled the ball away on Capital’s next possession. It was followed by a three-and-out by the Jaguars early in the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Capital defense again rose to the occasion. Cornerback Elijah Rodriguez stepped in front of an Evenhus pass and returned it 45 yards to pay dirt to put the Jaguars back in front.
“If we’re not giving up 20 dang points with our offense, this game’s going a lot different,” Williams said. “Give their defense credit. Those guys made plays when they had to.”
Los Alamos needed just six plays to answer back. The big play was a 53-yard touchdown pass from Evenhus to Akim Leija with 5:23 left in the game.
Capital had two possessions to make something happen, but punted once and failed to move anywhere on its last drive. The final play was a sack of Montano on fourth down near midfield with 55 seconds left.
The loss was the second straight for the Jaguars, who turn around with a short week in preparation for Thursday’s home game against Alamogordo.
NOTESRivera’s first two punts Friday night averaged 62 yards. Most of those came after the ball bounced and kept rolling in the other direction with a slight tail wind helping the cause. ... Jaguars senior Angelo Baker made his season debut at linebacker. He was nothing short of impressive. Wearing gold hightop cleats, he got the tackle on the first two Los Alamos plays from scrimmage and had five stops in the first quarter. “Best thing about him is he’s as smart as he is talented,” Garcia said. ... Cowan’s field goal would have been good from 50 yards — and he’s not even the team’s first-string kicker. That spot belongs to senior Haiden Jorgenson, who injured his ankle last week and didn’t play Friday. ... The Hilltoppers are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 5A, alongside Roswell and defending state champion Artesia.