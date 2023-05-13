ALBUQUERQUE — Two teams, two titles, one family.
For the past three years, the Los Alamos track and field program has operated like a success-starved organism. Sure, state titles and individual champions are great, but so, too, is the journey of growth and development.
It just so happens that one leads into the other, and there have been plenty of trophies and medals the Hilltoppers and Lady Hilltoppers have brought home. Once again, the team bus, filled with medals clanging off of chests, carried a pair of blue trophies the boys and girls teams won after the big-school State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
While the well-documented girls program continued to assail Class 4A with its excellence, winning the team title by a 176 1/2-76 margin over runner-up Albuquerque Academy. The point total is the second-best of any state champion this century, with only the 2021 Lady Hilltoppers posting a better score (1831/2), but it was the closest margin of victory. Not that it means anything.
The Lady Hilltoppers have bested the runner-up by a combined margin of 309.8 during that stretch.
On the other end are the Hilltoppers, who overcame a slow start that saw them trail runner-up Academy by as many as 22 points early in the finals before finishing with a flourish. They scored 91 points to beat the Chargers by a 91-73 margin.
Los Alamos also had matching high-point winners, with Melaki Gutierrez (24 points) and Jaiya Daniels (26) earning the 4A boys and girls honors.
Teams that train and sweat together can also celebrate a state title together. The boys created a Hilltoppers “victory tunnel” for the girls to run through when they were presented the blue championship trophy at the end of the meet. Then, the girls formed their own victory tunnel for the boys to pass through as they carried their state title with them.
It’s what family does for each other.
“It’s fostering a culture where the boys’ performance matters as much as the girls’ matter,” Los Alamos girls head coach Ernie Martinez said. “Our boys are looking up [online] what our girls are doing, and our girls are looking up what our boys are doing. We’re celebrating our school’s records and our performances. That’s always amazing.”
Los Alamos head boys coach Steven Montoya said he and Martinez have created a friendship that has helped them collaborate when it comes to coaching and practicing. The teams share the same discipline coaches except for the sprints. It’s the one area of training the coaches differ on, but it might be the only one.
“It’s like what I said in [cross-country, where Montoya is the school’s head boys coach], there are many roads that lead to the same place,” Montoya said. “It’s a cohesive group, and we are friends. I am proud of the girls, just as much as I am of the boys.”
That collaborative spirit paid off handsomely at the state meet. Gutierrez and Daniels each won the 100 and 200, as well as anchoring the 400 and 800 relays to the top of the podium. Daniels also won the triple jump, with a 39-foot, 1/4-inch effort on her final try for a personal best, while Gutierrez took second in Friday’s long jump.
Daniels, who has moved from Taos to Chandler, Ariz., to Los Alamos over the past four years, said the team atmosphere Martinez and Montoya have fostered was a perfect fit for her.
“It’s a better coaching style for me; it’s a better fit,” Daniels said. “From a team standpoint, we have each others’ backs whether we win or lose.”
Junior Angelina Passalacqua continued her domination in the hurdles, sweeping the
100 and 300 for the second straight year.
She also was a part of the state champion 400 and 1,600 relays. While she wanted to improve upon her personal best of 15.34 seconds in the 100 hurdles, an east-southwest wind that gusted up to 30 mph slowed her down. She won the race in 16.12.
“Today is not the best weather,” Passalacqua said. “The weather usually stays pretty nice, but this headwind ... I mean, it’s been like this all year, so I was not going to worry about time. I was just going to run my race and do what I could do.”
Of the 20 events in the state meet, the Los Alamos girls won 15 of them — including all five relays. They also took four of the six scoring positions in the triple jump and 100, as well as three in the pole vault and the 200.
As quickly as the girls made work of the 4A field, the boys had to scuffle and grind their way to the title.
At one point in the meet, they found themselves 22 points in arrears of the Chargers, but momentum swung permanently in the Hilltoppers’ favor in the final two races before intermission.
It began with Grafton Urbatsch’s win in the 800 meters, as he held off Portales’ Michael Riess by a 1:58.80-1:59.31 margin. That pulled Los Alamos to within 61-43 of Academy.
The 800 relay became the turning point, as Academy was ahead of the field heading to the second of three handoffs. Then disaster struck when Academy fumbled the exchange, leading to an automatic disqualification. That opened the door for Los Alamos, which won the race in 1:30.58.
Suddenly, the margin was down to 61-53, and the Hilltoppers steadily sliced into the lead until the medley relay team won the medley, with Rocco Quintana taking the point on the backstretch with about
250 meters left and pulling away for the win in 3:39.22.
Urbatsch said as great as Los Alamos’ rally was, it was offset by the unfortunate circumstances that accelerated it. However, he enjoyed the grind of having to step up with a challenger hot his team’s trail.
But at the end of the day, the Hilltoppers did what Montoya asked of them when they met to discuss the meet on Thursday — putting themselves in a position to win by focusing on qualifying on Friday to win on Saturday.
“I’d rather it be really close than be in a position like the girls,” Urbatsch said. “Having Academy on your back is amazing.”
But while Montoya and Martinez have created a family atmosphere, there was a family link between the two programs. Emma Montoya, the daughter of Steven Montoya, finished her Lady Hilltoppers career with a 1,600 and 3,200 championship — her third and fourth individual titles in her career.
Father, daughter and mother, Lindsey Montoya, posed for photos after her 3,200 win — mementos that will grow fonder as the days turn into weeks, months and years.
Taking their photo? Martinez, of course.
He’s family, too.