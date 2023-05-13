ALBUQUERQUE — Two teams, two titles, one family.

For the past three years, the Los Alamos track and field program has operated like a success-starved organism. Sure, state titles and individual champions are great, but so, too, is the journey of growth and development.

It just so happens that one leads into the other, and there have been plenty of trophies and medals the Hilltoppers and Lady Hilltoppers have brought home. Once again, the team bus, filled with medals clanging off of chests, carried a pair of blue trophies the boys and girls teams won after the big-school State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.

