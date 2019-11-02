Class 4A State Girls Soccer Tournament
No. 5 Los Alamos 3, No. 12 Roswell Goddard 0
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers weren’t exactly efficient, but they were effective enough Saturday to advance to a 4A quarterfinal Wednesday. Los Alamos peppered the Lady Rockets’ goal with 24 shots, but only led 1-0 at the half before putting a pair of goals into the back of the net in the second half.
Standouts: Los Alamos had a balanced attack, as Kaitlyn McGrane, Tara McDonald and Kaya Krantz each had goals. McGrane and Alyssa Parker each recorded an assist. Annika Fox was tough in goal, as she had six saves on the day.
What’s next: The Lady Hilltoppers (12-8-1) plays No. 4 Aztec at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 1A/3A State Girls Soccer Tournament
No. 9 Santa Fe Prep 3, No. 8 Hatch Valley 2 (OT)
What happened: The Blue Griffins held a 2-0 lead just 15 minutes into the match at Hatch Valley, but the Lady Bears chipped away at the margin. They tied the score at 2-all in the 70th minutes, but Prep midfielder Madeleine Mena scored the winning goal on a direct kick from 35 yards into the upper frame for the golden goal.
Standouts: Blue Griffins head coach Rocky Polk credited Mena for overcoming some physical play by the Bears defenders that had her frustrated at the half, even though she had a goal.
“I said, Maddie, you have go out there and show them who they’re messing with,” Polk said.
Hayden Colfax also had a goal and Greta Swanson recorded an assist.
What’s next: Prep plays No. 1 Albuquerque Sandia Prep at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex.
From Friday
Volleyball
Monte del Sol 3, Desert Academy 0
What happened: The Lady Dragons forced a District 2-2A playoff for the top seed in the district tournament Monday with the Lady Wildcats with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 sweep at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said her team was much more focused and played the big points better after a disappointing loss two weeks ago.
“We were able to stay poised and stay focused,” Butler said.
Standouts: Emi Fukuda had a team-high 14 kills to go with nine digs and three aces for Monte del Sol. Jamie Lujan had three aces and two blocks, while Daisy Ortiz was tough defensively with 17 digs.
What’s next: The two teams are scheduled to play Monday in McCurdy’s Memorial Gymnasium, but Butler said the venue was still tentative pending a site in Santa Fe.
