The renewal of the Santa Fe High boys soccer team is almost complete — and just in time for the District 5-5A season.

It’s the best way to describe the Demons’ remake after losing 12 players who were a part of the program’s first Class 5A championship. Santa Fe High solidified any argument that it belongs among the list of state title contenders after Saturday’s signature 3-2 win over Rio Rancho Cleveland.

The result propelled the Demons to the No. 3 spot in the latest MaxPreps.com rankings released Monday, behind Albuquerque Volcano Vista and Hobbs. It’s still a long way to November, but they can say they have shown the state they are no pushovers.

