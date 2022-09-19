The renewal of the Santa Fe High boys soccer team is almost complete — and just in time for the District 5-5A season.
It’s the best way to describe the Demons’ remake after losing 12 players who were a part of the program’s first Class 5A championship. Santa Fe High solidified any argument that it belongs among the list of state title contenders after Saturday’s signature 3-2 win over Rio Rancho Cleveland.
The result propelled the Demons to the No. 3 spot in the latest MaxPreps.com rankings released Monday, behind Albuquerque Volcano Vista and Hobbs. It’s still a long way to November, but they can say they have shown the state they are no pushovers.
If anything, Santa Fe High is demonstrating staying power that the program hadn’t really showed previously. A combination of talented players working together and a coaching staff that has utilized that talent almost seamlessly has produced an impressive record at the halfway point of the season.
Few really saw Santa Fe High recovering from the departures of 10 seniors to graduation, plus the departures star senior forward Alex Waggoner and junior midfielder Ivan “Chongo” Lozano as they moved on to elite-level soccer academies. Probably the only ones who did see the Demons weren’t done making noise in 5A were the 20 varsity players and head coach Chris Eadie.
Santa Fe High quickly remade itself into a unit that is unselfish, fast-paced and resilient. How else can you explain the Demons beating a Storm team without three key starters because of illness and a fourth, Nathan Kingston, who only had one day of practice before scoring two crucial goals over the weekend?
Resiliency might be the strongest quality these Demons possess. None of them hung their heads when Waggoner announced he was going to the New Mexico United Academy in June, and Lozano was heading to Arizona to play for a club team.
Instead, they used the summer to forge a new identity that highlighted sharing the ball and playing at a quicker pace. Not even the stain of a rough scrimmage camp at Cleveland in July upended the positive vibe stemming from a 6-3-1 scrimmage record.
They momentum they built led to a 4-0 start, capped by a historic win over Los Alamos — the first under Eadie’s two tenures with the program (he coached from 1997-2006 before returning in 2019).
Losses to Albuquerque Hope Christian and Hobbs, two programs that are on the short list of contenders in 4A (Hope Christian) and 5A (Hobbs), brought a sense of reality to the team, but four straight wins emerged from that.
The way the Demons are succeeding is almost the antithesis of how they rolled to a state title in 2021. Waggoner was the star last season, with his 73 goals that led the state and was among the tops in the nation.
He accounted for 53.6 percent of his team’s goals, and parlayed that into a spot with the United Academy.
This year’s Demons are not nearly as prolific scoring-wise. Last season, they averaged 5.6 goals per season. This year, the offensive output has dropped to 2.7 goals,t and no one has scored more than Chris Solanos’ seven goals.
But Santa Fe High’s attack is more varied, as nine players have scored so far this season. Also, the team has recorded 23 assists on its 27 goals this season — an 85 percent ratio that is 10 percent better than last year.
Defensively, the Demons are just as stingy as they were last year, having allowed 15 goals so far this season. While they have just two shutouts on the season, only one opponent has scored more than two goals in a match — the Eagles in a 4-0 win.
Henry Kuchta has done a remarkable job replacing All-State goalkeeper Ethan Earnest, and the back line has rallied around the play of Owen Lock, who Eadie said is one of the fastest players on the team.
If there is one area the Demons need to improve upon, it is scoring during the pace of play.
The majority of their goals have come off of set pieces, and Eadie said if the team wants to repeat as state champion, it must have a more diverse offense.
Last year, Santa Fe High was the top seed heading into the state tournament, but that likely won’t happen unless it reels off a winning streak, like winning its last 12 matches heading into state last fall.
This year’s tournament field might be the most balanced in years, if not ever. There are at least six teams capable of going on a run, so seeding will become much more important this year. The team that hoist the blue trophy will be the one with the most favorable matchups along the path.
There is no clear favorite, which also plays into the Demons’ hands. If they repeat, they will no longer be the plucky, underdog program.
Santa Fe High just might rise in stature to one of the state’s best — and that will make discounting the program a foolhardy decision.