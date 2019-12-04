Next stop for Tom Manning: Immortality.
The longtime coach and athletic administrator in Santa Fe will be one of three inductees into the New Mexico Activities Association’s Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins a class with Crit Caton of Artesia and Ernest Viramontes of Las Cruces.
A St. Michael’s graduate who earned an undergraduate degree from New Mexico State and a master’s from New Mexico Highlands, he began his teaching career in Las Cruces before moving back to his hometown in 1979 where he was part of Santa Fe High’s coaching staff during its state championship football season.
He has been a coach, teacher and athletic director at both Santa Fe High and St. Michael’s, overseeing a pair of athletic departments who have grown and prospered under his watch. Aside from his day-to-day responsibilities, he has served on numerous leadership committees, including the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame’s executive board.
His current tenure at his alma mater has produced 52 state championships for St. Michael’s. That includes 111 district championships and three NMAA Director’s Cups for having the top all-around athletic program in the state.
