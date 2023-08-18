Cindy Roybal returns to the court in Española Valley

Jenine Coriz, left, guards Santa Fe Indian School girls basketball coach Cindy Roybal during a February 2011 practice. Roybal, who has coached girls basketball for more than 40 years, is being inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. And she returns to coaching this year at Pojoaque.

 New Mexican file photo

As Cindy Roybal prepared to be honored again in her illustrious career, she wanted to make one thing crystal clear.

“I ain’t done yet,” Roybal said as she prepared for a meet and greet Friday afternoon in preparation for her induction Saturday into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.

Roybal’s accomplished coaching career in high school and college basketball has generated 614 overall wins, extends more than 40 years in New Mexico, and will continue this year when she begins her second stint as the head girls coach at Pojoaque Valley. It is the main reason she will be a part of a group of five inductees the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame committee selected for this year’s class. The banquet will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

