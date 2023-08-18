Jenine Coriz, left, guards Santa Fe Indian School girls basketball coach Cindy Roybal during a February 2011 practice. Roybal, who has coached girls basketball for more than 40 years, is being inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. And she returns to coaching this year at Pojoaque.
As Cindy Roybal prepared to be honored again in her illustrious career, she wanted to make one thing crystal clear.
“I ain’t done yet,” Roybal said as she prepared for a meet and greet Friday afternoon in preparation for her induction Saturday into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.
Roybal’s accomplished coaching career in high school and college basketball has generated 614 overall wins, extends more than 40 years in New Mexico, and will continue this year when she begins her second stint as the head girls coach at Pojoaque Valley. It is the main reason she will be a part of a group of five inductees the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame committee selected for this year’s class. The banquet will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
The list includes:
World champion bull rider Ty Murray.
Three-sport standout and state championship-winning coach Cheryl Johnson.
New Mexico State University and NFL kicker Danny Villanueva.
Eastern New Mexico two-sport star Jennifer Goble Poyer.
Roybal holds a 386-123 record at the high school level in stints at St. Catherine, the Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe Indian School (twice), Pojoaque Valley, Española Valley and Santa Fe High. She led SFIS to consecutive Class 3A titles in 2010 and 2011.
She spent 17 years as the women’s basketball coach at New Mexico Highlands University, winning 228 games, two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships and one appearance at the NCAA Division II tournament.
Along with that, Roybal was a part of the All-American Red Heads traveling team, and took part in its induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Roybal reveres all of those accomplishments, but she would like to add to her already impressive rèsumè.
“Some of my [former] players said, ‘You know, coach, why do you want to come back?’ ” Roybal said. “I want at least one more state title before it’s all said and done.”
To prepare herself, Roybal said she watches WNBA games religiously, asking herself what she would do in certain situations to mentally prepare her for the season. She also reviewed 45 notebooks she has from every year she has coached, just to refresh her memory about those seasons and gleam something she might have forgotten to help her return after a four-year absence.
It was not an easy time away from the sport she loved, as she endured the death of a sister after she left Santa Fe High in 2018 and sat on the sidelines through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I felt lost, I felt bored and I felt depressed — like I need a purpose,” Roybal said. “And that’s why it’s just so great to be back in it and being with these athletes.”
Roybal said she was moved by the call she received from Hall of Fame board President Theo Barela in June, and it meant more after his sudden death days later at the age of 70.
“When I found out, it was just a shock,” Roybal said. “I mean a tremendous shock. That’s a big loss for me, for the Hall of Fame.”