Growing up on the edge of deserts, it’s quite remarkable that a Santa Fe native is carving out a career in the top echelon of snowsports, but such is the case with Jasper Thompson.
Now a resident of Silverton, Colo., the 33-year-old Thompson is on his way to becoming a ski mountaineering guide certified by the American Mountaineering Guide Association, the gold standard in the industry. He already spent several years as an instructor in the highly regarded Silverton Mountain, works part-time for the Center for Snow and Avalanche Studies, and has notched first descents off the Truchas Peaks, among his many accomplishments.
Thompson says he owes it all to his grandmother, Inga Thompson.
"She was an adamant skier in the 1950s," Jasper Thompson said, "and spent a lot of time ski touring in the Canadian Rockies with Hans Gmoser, who later founded Canadian Mountain Holidays, and she was on some of the earliest heli-skiing trips. But she always said that she preferred ski touring to heli-skiing because she felt the helicopter was kind of cheating."
Thompson's parents, Eric and Mary Thompson, grew up in Minnesota and also became "adamant skiers."
"They moved to Santa Fe in the early 1980s and ended up working at the Santa Fe ski area as instructors," the younger Thompson said. "My earliest memories are actually of the Santa Fe ski area. Beginning at age four or so, before school, they would go to work and I’d tag along. I was basically left to my own devices.
"I didn’t like being on my own but sometimes I’d run into my friend Jens Odegaard and we’d have a fun time scooting around the mountain. I remember putting on my own ski boots and one time actually putting them on the wrong feet!"
Jasper Thompson joined the Santa Fe ski team when he was 10, and learned under the tutelage of director Tony Nunnikhoven and coach Dan McCarthy. However, he said his most formative coaches were David Barsanti and Paul Tronnier.
"That built a good foundation for my skiing, though I moved away from racing at about age 16," Jasper Thompson said. "When I was ten or eleven, they took the entire team out-of-bounds and down Big Tesuque Peak. It was a good snow year, and that gave me a great introduction into backcountry skiing and deep immersion into powder.
“The day I really figured out and fell in love with powder skiing was up at Winter Park in Colorado. I was there to race downhill in the Junior Olympics but it was snowing like mad and they cancelled our practice session. A friend and I went out on our 210 downhill skis and in waist-deep, high-quality snow I discovered the joy and freedom of powder skiing.”
Jasper Thompson attended Desert Academy and was able to arrange classes as a senior to have most afternoons off, so he could free-ski that season. He went to Montana State University in Bozeman, with the hopes of majoring in snow sciences. But his advisor suggested his math skills weren’t good enough and discouraged that pursuit.
Dispirited, Jasper Thompson left after a year and began “to pursue the ski mountaineering, ski bum lifestyle,” visiting British Columbia and the Alps. In 1997, he was skiing at Bridger Bowl near Bozeman with a friend from Chupadero, Peter Lazar, and broke his pelvis going over a cliff.
“That laid me out for about ten months and I moved back to Santa Fe," Jasper Thompson said, "then enrolled at UNM, getting a degree in chemistry, with minors in math and flamenco dance.”
He became an EMT and went to work on the Santa Fe Ski Patrol, under its current director Jack Dent.
See next week’s column for the conclusion of this story.
Taos’ colorful past
From 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Taos Ski Valley will host a talk about Taos co-founder Rhoda Blake at the Taos Tent on Thunderbird Way across from The Blake Residences. Rhoda’s children — Mickey, Wendy and Peter Blake — will gather to recall the contributions of their mother to Taos. Admission is free, but to secure a seat email anee.ward@skitaos.com.
The ski area will present ski tours about the mountain with a cast of characters drawn from its past. Tours start at 1:30 p.m. at the base of Chair 1 and will run about an hour on green and blue terrain. The tours are free, but to reserve your spot contact anee.ward@skitaos.com.
Rick Richards and Ken Gallard will lead a tour titled “Ski Pioneers, Ernie Blake, His Friends and the Making of Taos Ski Valley.” Gallard is a professional photographer who has made Taos his home for decades, and provided many of the photos in the great book Ski Pioneers, written by Richards. They will tell stories and explain how the book came to be.
"The History of Taos Ski Valley” is the title of another tour, led by “ski royalty” Peter Blake, the son of Taos founders Ernie and Rhoda Blake. Learn firsthand about the family who founded the resort and the mountain that forms one of America’s greatest ski areas.
Henry Hornberger will lead another tour titled “The Evolution of Our Ski Terrain, and How it Has Unfolded Over the Years.” Learn about all the choices that have gone into the evolution of skiing at Taos Ski Valley. As much as the natural terrain defined Taos’ skiing, decisions regarding why runs were cut in certain areas and given certain names is a fascinating topic.
CONDITIONS
Ski Santa Fe has a 77-inch base, with all runs open. Taos Ski Valley has a 68-inch base; West Basin Ridge will be closed Friday for the extreme skiing competition but will reopen on the weekend.
Angel Fire has 48 inches, Sipapu 33 inches, Red River 46 inches, Pajarito Mountain 36 inches and is open daily through March 22, Sandia Peak 34 inches and Ski Apache 38 inches.
Wolf Creek has 70 inches, Crested Butte 59 inches, Telluride 49 inches, Monarch Mountain 61 inches, and Purgatory 50 inches. It is offering a limited number of online lift tickets as low as $49 through closing day, April 12. You also get a $10 food and beverage credit, and can add rentals and/or a lesson for just $19 each. See their web site for details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.