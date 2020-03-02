ALBUQUERQUE — With the entire country ratcheting up for March Madness and all that comes with it, a group of 79 players and 11 coaches will hit the artificial turf of Dreamstyle Stadium on Tuesday morning to begin the monumental task of turning the University of New Mexico into a football school.
It happened for brief moments not too long ago, and the man in charge now thinks it can happen again.
During a visit with media Monday afternoon, Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales spoke about the history of football at UNM. For more than a century’s worth of teams dating to 1892, he has been a part of nearly half (six) of the Lobos’ bowl seasons (13).
“Half of the success we’ve had here I’ve been a part of, whether I was a player, whether I was a coach,” he said. “In some form or fashion, I was involved in six of them. The only one that’s eluding me right now is the conference championship.”
The road to the missing piece starts Tuesday when what’s left of former coach Bob Davie’s team starts to mesh with the new coaching staff and the few players Gonzales already has on campus from his first recruiting class. Among the returners are four quarterbacks who find themselves on equal footing for the starting job in the fall.
Incumbents Tevaka Tuioti and Trae Hall will get most of the snaps with Connor Genal and still-injured Brandt Hughes in the mix.
Gonzales said the team will go full speed for most of the five weeks between Tuesday’s opening practice and the annual spring game in early April. The only players off limits for full-contact hits will be the QBs.
For everyone else, it’s go time.
Gonzales said it’s pretty simple in terms of his expectation for what to get out of spring ball, and that’s how hard the players are going to play. Players will be judged on attitude as much as skill.
Gone are the days of players going through the motions with some giving 110 percent and others giving 75. The staff wants mean, tough, high-motor types who have the ability to find another gear and fly into every play as though they were preparing for a date in the Sugar Bowl.
“There’s no excuses,” Gonzales said. “Don’t give them any reason to justify what they’re trying to do. There’s one way to do it, and that’s full speed all the time and being mean and nasty.”
In truth, the Lobos have been undergoing offseason conditioning since Gonzales first arrived in mid-December. Just a few weeks ago, the players reported for group workouts at 6 a.m. One of those mornings it was hovering around 14 degrees.
“The last two places I lived [San Diego and Phoenix], it wasn’t very cold so I got kind of soft,” Gonzales said. “I’m still out there wearing shorts and it was cold, but they didn’t complain. It was cold enough to where the water bottles were freezing and they’d have to break ‘em to drink, so that was kind of cool.”
The interesting thing about UNM’s spring session is that it’s truly a learning experience for everyone on the field. The coaches are finally getting a chance to evaluate the players and the players are getting to do something other than lift weights and show up for 6 a.m. calisthenics in the freezing cold.
It’s through all those non-football endeavors that the coaches have started to get a feel for what they’re dealing with. Every drill ends with some sort of competition, and it’s in those drills that certain personalities shine through.
“We kind of have identified who the mentally tough guys are from a physical standpoint,” Gonzales said. “Now what they have to figure out is, OK, we’re going to go fast, we’re going to play hard on defense, they’re going to be expected to run to the ball every single time. ... I mean, they don’t get a break.”
NOTES
Sad news: Former Lobos quarterback Buddy Funck, 56, died Feb. 26 after a brief illness, his family said.
A quarterback for the Lobos from 1981-84, he was living in Argyle, Texas, at the time of his death in nearby Denton, Texas. He had spent most of his adult life in construction and was owner of Argyle Construction Company.
Funck was the backup QB on UNM’s historical 1982 team that went 10-1 under head coach Joe Morrison. He went on to start his junior and senior years, passing for more than 1,500 yards in 1983. He still ranks in the top-10 for passer efficiency in Lobos history.
He was drafted twice 1985, first by the NFL’s Denver Broncos and then by the USFL’s Portland Breakers. He was a 10th-round pick of the Broncos and a 15th-round selection for Portland. He never actually played a down in the NFL. John Elway had been taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 draft and was already firmly entrenched at QB by time Funck arrived.
Recruiting: The first recruiting class in the Gonzales regime has been ranked No. 5 in the Mountain West, according to 247sports.com. Considering he had just one month to put it together after assembling the bulk of his coaching staff, Gonzales considers it the first major victory in the program’s reclamation project.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.