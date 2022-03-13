Two men who combined for more than 60 years of prep basketball coaching experience saw their perseverance rewarded Saturday.
Clayton head girls coach Clyde Sanchez and Las Vegas Robertson head boys coach James Branch got to celebrate long sought-after state championships.
Branch guided the Cardinals to a 65-56 win in the Class 3A boys championship game, and Sanchez followed with a scintillating 48-47 comeback win over top seed Escalante in the 2A girls game that succeeded the 3A game.
For Sanchez, it was the first state championship team he was a part of after 33 years, including 13 as a head coach. Branch earned his third state title as a coach, having earned one as an assistant coach at Española Valley in 2016, but Saturday’s title was his first as a head coach since leading Questa to the 2A crown in 1994.
The 28-year gap between state titles was the longest of any boys coach. It wasn’t for a lack of trying — Branch has coached at eight schools, two of them twice (Questa and Taos). He was the head coach at Española Valley when he guided the Sundevils to the Class 5A championship game, where they lost to Belen in a shocking 73-65 game when Española was the top seed in the tournament. Branch also coached the girls programs at McCurdy and Mesa Vista and has accumulated 393 wins in his career.
Branch, who was in his first year at Robertson, said he was grateful for the moment and the opportunity to coach a talented group of players.
“I’m very grateful, very appreciative of the moment,” Branch said. “It doesn’t come along very often. I’ve lost some tough games here, too. So it makes the moment even sweeter.”
Sanchez, meanwhile, didn’t get his first head coaching chance until the 1981 Pecos graduate took over the boys program at his alma mater in 2009.
He brought Pecos to the cusp of its eventual greatness, leading them to a 22-8 record in 2011-12 before losing his job. Since then, he spent two years at Santa Fe Prep, four years at West Las Vegas and two more at Coronado before moving way north to Clayton in the summer.
Sanchez, who describes himself as a tough, hard-nosed coach, said he never really felt like he was appreciated until his last two stops.
“Coronado, people treated me amazing,” Sanchez said. “At Clayton, they treated me amazing, also. Those are the two places who accepted me for what I was and what I could do with them.”
u u u
Lisa Villareal, a 1988 Española Valley graduate and former head girls basketball coach at her alma mater and Capital, reached a couple of milestones over the weekend.
The 14-year head coach at Albuquerque Volcano Vista set the mark for most state championships for a female head coach when she guided the Lady Hawks to their fifth 5A state title with a 49-32 win over Hobbs. She passed Portales’ Brenda Gomez for that honor.
When the Volcano Vista boys rallied to defeat Las Cruces, 66-55, in overtime for the state title, it marked the first time one school had two undefeated state champions in the sport.
As if that wasn’t enough, the NMAA honored the 1997 Mesa Vista boys basketball team, which won the 2A title under the direction of Jerry Villareal — Lisa’s uncle.
u u u
Jose “Majic” Medina can’t seem to play a state championship without seeing a familiar face.
Medina, the Lady Vegas Robertson head girls basketball coach, has been a part of four state championship games — and three of them were against Santa Fe Indian School. Friday’s 37-31 win over the Lady Braves made him 2-1 in their matchups.
The one time he didn’t coach against SFIS came in 2021, when the Lady Cardinals lost to Navajo Prep in the finals. The Lady Braves did not play last season as the school did not compete in athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic.
u u u
Now, it’s time for some rugby. The Santa Fe Santos rugby team dropped their second consecutive loss of the new season Saturday, 25-15, to Albuquerque’s Brujos at the Rio Rancho Sport Complex.
The hosts pulled away with two unanswered five-point tries in the second half following three lead changes in the first 40 minutes.
Santa Fe got a try from captain Ryan Weir after 21 minutes and New Mexico Highlands University grad Levi Caizza added two long scoring sprints. All three 2-point conversion kicks failed and Santa Fe clung to a 15-11 halftime lead. The Santos attack sputtered in the second half and the Brujos took advantage with two converted tries to claim the win.
Woodward, a former member of Hong Kong’s Kowloon Rugby Club, was named Santa Fe’s man of the match while Coach Richard Morris commended newcomer Caizza for his finishing skills.
Santa Fe opens the home portion of its season when it entertains the El Paso (Texas) Scorpions at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Recreation Complex.
