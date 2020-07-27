The New Mexico United have moved an Aug. 8 home match against Phoenix Rising FC to Arizona, the team announced Monday. It's the second home game moved onto the road due to New Mexico's health guidelines for dealing with the novel coronavirus.
The United will now play their first five matches on the road since the United Soccer League resumed play in early July. Of the 16 dates on the regular season docket, the most New Mexico can now play at home is just seven. That's assuming state restrictions ease in time for the next regularly scheduled home game Aug. 15.
“New Mexico United is going to do everything we can to provide a sense of relief and normalcy for New Mexicans by playing the beautiful game of soccer,” said team owner and CEO Peter Trevisani in a prepared statement Monday. "We have a commitment to New Mexicans to return to safe play this year and bring a cup back to our state.”
Earlier this month, New Mexico United announced plans to postpone its first home match against Real Monarchs SLC to later in the season, with hopes to host home matches towards the end of the season.
The Aug. 8 game in Phoenix will kick off at 8:30 p.m.
