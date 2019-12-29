Quick, someone get the Wite-Out; we need to make another change in the record books.
Jockey Mike Smith just captured his 217th Grade 1 victory, the most in horse racing history. He rode Omaha Beach to the Malibu Stakes title Saturday in Arcadia, Calif., taking home the $300,000 prize. More than 35,000 people were in attendance at Santa Anita Park, the track that has seen 37 horses die since last December.
Smith’s victory slingshots him past fellow Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey for sole possession of horse racing’s top spot in Grade 1 wins. Smith, who was born in Dexter, N.M., helped make a name for himself at the Downs at Santa Fe, but he and Bailey spent their formative years in El Paso. The two remain close to this day.
Smith’s career win total is now up to 5,556 after winning four stakes Saturday. His career earnings now top an astounding $328 million after raking in $10.1 million in 2019 alone.
Smith still has a number of family and friends in Santa Fe. He was inducted into the thoroughbred Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
u u u
It might be Rio Rancho Cleveland week for Santa Fe High and Capital, but let’s not overlook perhaps the best small-school regular-season tournament in the state — the Northern Rio Grande Tournament.
It is in its 72nd year for the boys tournament and 25th for the girls, but this tournament will give a snapshot of what District 5-2A will look like but also shape the Class 2A race. Clearly, the boys side is Pecos vs. the field, although it should be noted that the field took down the Panthers last year when Mora won the NRG title with a 73-67 win. This year’s group of challengers is harder to figure out, as only Pecos has a winning record (9-2 after winning the Stu Clark Tournament on Saturday).
One potential spoiler could be the Mesa Vista Trojans, who have one of the best players in the tournament in senior Damian Trujillo (who is averaging more than 25 points per game).
The girls side has the better draw. While it might appear that Pecos and Peñasco will face off for the tournament title, don’t discount a Questa team that almost beat St. Michael’s. Also in the conversation is a 4-2 Mesa Vista squad and Escalante, which only lost to Pecos 43-31.
u u u
The snow and rain (or whatever it was) that rolled through Santa Fe over the weekend made for a bit of a mess inside Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium.
A small leak caused a slow drip that fell onto the floor along the sideline near midcourt. Every now and then, a representative from St. Michael’s would run over with a fresh towel to wipe things up and add to a growing blanket of paper towels on the floor just off the playing surface.
No big deal. The tournament went off without a hitch — except for the aesthetic look of the gym itself. St. Michael’s has taken down all the blue felt championship banners as it prepares for a fresh coat of paint and new banners to replace them.
It left behind stark white walls that were once covered with banners from every sport the school offers. It made for an odd feel inside a gym that looked considerably brighter given the lack of wall coverings on every side.
u u u
Life begins at 65 if you’re a cyclist in Santa Fe. Three 65-year-olds pulled off quite the feat in the USA Cycling circuit this year.
In July, Jimmy Day finished fifth in the 65-69 division of the cross-country race of the Mountain Bike Nationals in Winter Park, Colo., on July 28. Lyle Amer went to the Masters Road Nationals in Colorado Springs, Colo., and finished fifth in the road race on Aug. 10. In Tacoma, Wash. On Dec. 11, Jan Bear competed in the 65-69 masters race — and finished in fifth place on a muddy course.
All the 64-year-old cyclists in the city have a high bar to clear next year.
u u u
The Pecos girls basketball team finished third at last weekend’s Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament at St. Michael’s. The Lady Panthers played three games in two days, beating Los Alamos and Sandia Prep while losing a double-overtime thriller to Española Valley on Friday evening.
Waiting outside alone in his truck during that game was Ron Drake. The state’s all-time winningest girls basketball coach led Pecos to the state championship last March but stepped down shortly afterward to take the job at Academy for Technology and the Classics in Santa Fe.
With the heater cranked up high and his Philadelphia Eagles hat hiding most of his gray hair, Drake sat in the driver’s seat as a thick fog rolled through the dark parking lot just moments after the Pecos-Española game ended. He waited until the Lady Panthers’ bus pulled away down Siringo Road before heading into the gym to watch the final two games of the night.
He admitted that it’s too painful to watch his former team, whose entire roster is built from players he developed in the Pecos system. Perhaps soon a day will come where he feels comfortable enough to go in.
For now, not so much.
u u u
Northern New Mexico College had eight players available in Sunday’s loss at New Mexico State as the Eagles continue to cycle through suspensions from a Dec. 14 fight with Haskell Indian Nations University, but should have a bench of about 12 for the rematch with the Indians on Jan. 3.
Northern New Mexico College President Richard Bailey said on Monday that he will travel to Lawrence. Kan., for the game and will sit with Haskell President Dan Wildcat in a show of unity with the two schools.
u u u
Hey coach, suspicious much?
Nah.
OK, kinda sorta.
After his team won the Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament over the weekend (yes, another note about the thing at St. Mike’s), Española Valley head coach didn’t even notice that the title trophy looked suspiciously like the blue-plated hardware handed to state champions by the New Mexico Activities Association.
In hockey parlance, no touchy. A team that wins its conference title doesn’t really like laying its hands on a trophy that’s nice — but clearly not the one you really want. Yes, the Lady Sundevils gladly took the hardware home, but head coach Joe Estrada said it’s OK to embrace the superstitious side and keep doing what feels best.
“I don’t really think about that stuff ... but I’m a guy who still wears a watch that doesn’t work, so there you go,” Estrada said, tugging back his blazer sleeve to reveal a gold watch that’s as dead as a doornail. “You do what makes you comfortable.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.