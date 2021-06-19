Baseball
u The Capital baseball program will conduct summer workouts beginning in July. All current and incoming Capital students, as well as eighth graders zoned to attend Capital High School are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact head coach Nicholas Salazar at nisalazar@sfps.k12.nm.us or assistant coach Jonathan Toya at 505-699-9870.
Football
u Capital High School is conducting summers workouts starting Monday and continuing through July. They will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at Jaguar Field. All current and incoming Capital students are encouraged to participate.
