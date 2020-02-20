ALBUQUERQUE — Paul Weir’s job is safe.
University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez expressed his support Thursday for the men’s basketball coach, adding that no boosters or school officials have talked to him about removing the coach.
Nuñez covered a wide array of topics during an informal hourlong discussion with local media Thursday in The Pit’s Pete McDavid Lounge, ranging from the mental health of his athletes to new turf at the football stadium.
He touched on the NCAA’s plan to potentially eliminate the requirement for students to sit out a year when transferring, and his plan to continue using contracts from the so-called body bag football games to pay off fired coach Bob Davie.
“I do want to say this, and many of you know me by now,” Nuñez said. “You’re never going to be surprised by my process, the way I do things. For me, everything is always going to be to do everything on the up and up and be accountable for all our actions from a department side as well as for the way our student athletes and everybody present themselves.”
UNM found out this week that it will receive $225,000 in state funding to initiate an aggressive mental health program for its student athletes. Senate Bill 56, sponsored by Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, originally sought $500,000 for both UNM and New Mexico State.
Lobo football players Tevaka Tuioti and Teton Saltes made impassioned speeches at the recent legislative session in an attempt to procure the maximum funding.
“It was probably the most powerful presentation during the entire session,” Moores said. “They both shared the kind of personal experience that the message needed to reach people.”
The funding will take root next fiscal year, and Nuñez said his department already has a tentative plan in place to be proactive in terms of the mental health of its athletes by adding a full-time therapist who deals exclusively with the athletic department.
“The biggest thing is it’s not just what happens when things happen and how do you address it,” Nuñez said. “It’s leading up, it’s giving them all the resources.”
UNM is also set to receive $1.6 million from the Legislature to make cosmetic improvements to Dreamstyle Stadium. Nuñez said the turf field is scheduled to be replaced before the 2020 season opener at a cost of $800,000. The additional allotment will go toward smaller projects, like fresh stucco on the press box and roof repairs in the Tow Diehm Facility.
Nuñez said the school’s field naming rights deal with Turner and Margaret Branch have ended and the new field would not have the couple’s name on it.
As for paying off Davie’s contract, Nuñez said he will soon announce another big-money game in football, one that mirrors recent agreements to send the Lobos on road trips to LSU, USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M (twice), Mississippi State, UCLA and Auburn. UNM will get $11 million for eight big-money games between this year and 2026, with more on the way, Nuñez said.
One topic that promises to potentially change the landscape of college athletics is that of transfers. This week the NCAA announced it is considering the elimination of the rule that requires athletes to sit out a year before playing at a new college.
Nuñez said it’s a good step forward, as is the policy that allows athletes to profit from their own naming, imaging and licensing agreements. The idea that the Power Five conferences could get a jump on eliminating transfer rules while leaving mid-major leagues like the Mountain West Conference adhering to the policy is something that needs to be addressed right away, he said.
The topic of men’s basketball was discussed at length. Nuñez said he felt he handled the disciplinary issues with former players Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell correctly, and he remains committed to Weir as head coach.
“The reality is I support all my coaches, Paul being one of those,” Nuñez said, saying all discussions he will have with Weir will be done in private.
Nuñez said he has not been approached by influential boosters about removing Weir, nor has he had any closed-door discussions with fellow administrators about making any changes.
Nuñez also defended the vetting process the basketball team and department uses to accept transfer students, saying the administration must first sign off on a player before a team can sign him. The Lobos had more than half of this season’s roster built from Division I transfers, and that formula imploded with off-court legal issues involving a number of players like Caldwell, Bragg, Corey Manigault and the ill-fated off-campus party thrown by JaQuan Lyle.
Nuñez summarily rejected any notion that men’s or women’s basketball teams would participate in the pay-for-play postseason tournaments like the CIT and CBI. At worst the teams would play in the NIT if not the NCAA. Anything less than those two would not be considered.
He talked about what UNM would need to do to host the NCAA Tournament in The Pit, something that hasn’t happened since 2012. That process has been nearly impossible in recent years as the NCAA changed its facility requirements to host games.
The biggest roadblock UNM faces is a lack of floor space. The NCAA uses its own hardwood floors in each arena and the dimensions of The Pit’s available playing surface and permanent seating in the bottom five rows makes it impossible for the specialized floor.
Nuñez said The Pit also lacks structural integrity in The Pit’s roof to hold heavy sound and light equipment needed for events like major concerts or mixed martial arts fight cards.
