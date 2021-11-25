New Mexico played Thursday night, losing 86-73 to Alabama-Birmingham in the opening game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. The Lobos were outscored 18-5 in the final five minutes.
Jamal Mashburn led three Lobos in double figures with 26 points while Jevonte Johnson had 13 and Jaelen House 12.
The game had 12 lead changes and 11 ties, the last coming after the Lobos tied the game at 68 late in the second half. UNM faded down the stretch by missing eight of its final nine shots.
New Mexico (4-2) will play in Friday’s consolation game before heading to New Mexico State on Tuesday night.
