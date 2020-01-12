The news just got worse for University of New Mexico men’s basketball player Carlton Bragg.
The 6-foot-10 senior was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of aggravated DWI and possession of under one ounce of marijuana. Bragg was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and released Sunday morning.
“The UNM athletic department has been notified that there was an incident regarding senior Carlton Bragg Jr. early [Sunday] morning,” UNM wrote in a statement issued Sunday afternoon. “The department is aware of the situation and is looking into it further. At this time there will be no additional comments from anyone at UNM.”
Bragg was stopped at an Albuquerque Police Department sobriety checkpoint near an intersection in downtown. According to a police report, he driving a white BMW and was observed to have bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. He told police he had consumed two glasses of wine between 9 and 10 p.m. Saturday night.
He consented to a standardized field sobriety test and placed in handcuffs for operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol. It became an aggravated DWI charge after he refused to take a breath sample test.
The report said a small amount of marijuana was found on Bragg during the booking process. The report also indicates that Bragg was irate with the arresting officer.
This incident comes less than a week after Bragg’s suspension for another incident had been lifted by UNM’s Office of Equal Opportunity. He had been accused of attempted criminal sexual penetration of a female student in August of last year, a case the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating.
UNM’s athletic department suspended Bragg on Dec. 22. It said officials had not been informed of the case until Dec. 19.
Bragg sat out three games while the District Attorney's Office and the Office of Equal Opportunity conducted their own reviews of the case. The UNM department cleared Bragg to return on Jan. 6. He played Jan. 7 against Fresno State and scored 11 points with seven rebounds in Saturday’s 84-78 win over Air Force. The Lobos are 15-3 this season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
