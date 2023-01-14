The College Football Hall of Fame holds its share of longshots, but no member is more unlikely than Terance Mathis.
For one thing, Mathis is a former University of New Mexico Lobo, an endangered species in the world of college football both now and at the time he was catching passes and downshifting past defenses in the mid- and late-1980s.
A Lobo football player in the hall of fame is man-bites-canine unusual; the only other UNM player there is Brian Urlacher.
Urlacher, on body type alone, had advantages Mathis did not. He was an Adonis — strong as an ox, gale-force-wind swift. That's no guarantee for a brilliant career, but it sure can't hurt.
Mathis was the size of a philosophy major — 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. That's why he was virtually unrecruited in football by anyone but New Mexico out of Stone Mountain, Ga. Put another way: When Mathis arrived at UNM in 1985, bow-legged and spindly, ostensibly a quarterback brought to campus to operate the Lobos' run-and-shoot offense, no one — no one — thought he'd be a hall of famer.
But then Mathis put on a helmet. Urlacher notwithstanding, no one at UNM has ever been better.
A revelation from the moment he arrived on campus, Mathis soon was moved to the receiver position, where his skills and toughness shone through. First in the run-and-shoot, and later in then-coach Mike Sheppard's NFL-style passing attack, Mathis basically became the University of New Mexico's football program.
He was the only real threat the Lobos had in those years.
He took massive blows over the middle but continued to star. On Oct. 26, 1985, I watched Mathis come within a whisker of being decapitated by a Hawaii defensive back at University Stadium. It remains the hardest hit I've ever seen, live. How his career continued remains a mystery to this day.
In many ways, he was a forerunner to the kind of player who now is a must-have on college and pro rosters — the durable, glue-handed and elusive slot receiver who can catch the ball in traffic and turn a ho-hum first down grab into a play that changes the game.
For a more modern comparison, think Wes Welker. Think Julian Edelman.
Mathis, wearing No. 15 (the quarterback number he received when he first got to UNM), stockpiled catches and yardage, even against some of the nation's best defensive backs. When his college career ended, he was the NCAA record holder in career receptions and yardage.
Mathis' feat was greeted with, at best, a shrug outside New Mexico: shrimp receiver catches a lot of balls. Big whoop.
Pro scouts had similar reactions. Entering the 1990 draft, Mathis' agent somehow convinced him he could be a second- or third-round choice, a prediction that prompted some of his friends to throw a celebratory party as selections were made. Watching Mathis fall out of the first day's picks and to the sixth round — basically bleeding to death in front of his friends and fans as others' names were called — was one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever seen.
Somehow, Mathis survived. He made the New York Jets' roster as the 140th pick, first as a special teamer. He then moved to Atlanta, where the hometown Falcons exploited his uncanny way of starting, stopping and starting again after making a catch. He caught 111 passes in 1994 and was named to the Pro Bowl. Four years later, he caught a touchdown pass for the Falcons in the Super Bowl.
It was a solid pro career. But the dazzle, now dimmed by 30-plus years, came in places like Albuquerque and Laramie and Honolulu and Fort Collins and Lubbock as defenses struggled to figure out a way to stop the little kid in red.
Mathis struggled at times at UNM. Ruled academically ineligible for one season, he had to attend a junior college in Kansas before being readmitted. Today, in the Wild, Wild West that is college football eligibility, he'd probably have found a landing spot through the transfer portal at another, better program. But Mathis did his penance, came back to the Lobos, and thrived for a final, record-breaking season.
In the process, he grew. Shy and withdrawn upon his arrival in Albuquerque, he became confident as the years went by. Perhaps too confident: he seemed certain someone would save him from his academic issues. Chastened by failure and regret, he was welcomed back by teammates, perhaps because they knew how far he'd come. And how far he was going to go.
Mathis didn't return phone calls from New Mexico reporters this week after his selection to the hall of fame. Why is anyone's guess, though my suspicion is he never got over having to wait nearly 30 years before being inducted into the Lobos' Ring of Honor (as if they had so many other candidates).
If so, maybe you'd think bygones should be bygones by now. But you'd have to know No. 15. He remembered everything; every slight. The people who told him he was too small to play big-time football. The year away from the game. The humiliation of draft day. The feeling of his head hitting the turf on that long-ago October night.
His fire burned deep. But it landed him where he deserved to be.