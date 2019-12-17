Danny Gonzales is coming home.
Multiple sources have confirmed that the Arizona State University assistant coach will be named as the head coach of the University of New Mexico’s football program. He will be formally introduced at a Wednesday press conference but was said to be flying into Albuquerque on Tuesday afternoon to meet with players and staff, according to sources.
He will reportedly be introduced to Lobo fans at Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game in The Pit against Grand Canyon. Terms of his contract have not been disclosed.
The 43-year-old replaces Bob Davie, who was fired just days before the Lobos wrapped up a 2-10 season.
Gonzales is a native of Albuquerque, having played at Valley High School before walking on at UNM. He played four years for the Lobos and was a part of the 1997 team that won the Western Athletic Conference Mountain Division and reached the Insight.com Bowl — the first bowl game for the program in 36 years. He then started his coaching career as an assistant on head coach Rocky Long’s staff in 1999 and stayed on his staff until Long's resignation in 2008.
He followed Long to San Diego State in 2011, working his way up to become the Aztecs’ defensive coordinator. He took the same role at Arizona State in 2017.
The Sun Devils will play in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve against Florida State in El Paso. It’s not immediately clear if Gonzales will remain with ASU for that time.
The current signing period for prospective high school and junior college recruits begins Wednesday and sources have said that Gonzales is already working the phones contacting players who’ve offered commitments to UNM.
This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.
Danielle Prokop contributed to this report.
Regardless of what I feel about academics suffering at the cost of America's obsession with sports and the exhorannt amount of money siphoned from education to fund 2nd , 3rd, and bottom tier programs, I am excited about this hire. Hopefully he'll give New Mexico athletes a look when recruiting.
