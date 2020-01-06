ALBUQUERQUE — University of New Mexico men’s basketball player Carlton Bragg has been cleared to play in Tuesday’s game against Fresno State, but a police report forwarded to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office accuses him of attempted criminal sexual penetration.
The case stems from an incident that began the night of Aug. 10 and continued into the early morning hours of Aug. 11. The case is outlined in an extensive report made by the Albuquerque Police Department, which was then handed to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office for further review.
A heavily redacted version was released to the media on Monday.
An unidentified woman accused Bragg of kissing her, moving her hair and attempting to unbutton her pants several times while the two were alone in an Albuquerque apartment after a night of drinking and socializing. She created 13 audio recordings and had 27 photos of the incident on her cell phone, which were then claimed as evidence by APD and the District Attorney's Office and then shared with UNM officials for their own independent review.
The police investigation didn’t begin until Nov. 5 when the woman first reported it to police. She said she, Bragg and two others were drinking at the Salt Yard nightclub on Aug. 10. They followed that with another party at an apartment complex, where they consumed more alcohol before retreating to separate apartments in the same complex.
The alleged victim told police that Bragg made a number of sexual advances towards her throughout the night; six times with no suggestion of sexual penetration, according to the report. Data was extracted from her cell phone at the District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 26.
Bragg was suspended without explanation by UNM just minutes before the Lobos’ home game on Dec. 22. He sat out three games before being reinstated to the team last Friday.
The school never commented on Bragg’s status and did not offer a reason for his suspension.
Athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Monday that an internal review conducted by the university determined Bragg was not at fault and that his suspension should be lifted. Nuñez added no one in the athletic department participated in the investigation.
Bragg started each of the team’s first 12 games, averaging a double-double. At the time of his suspension he was eighth in the country in rebounding.
A 6-foot-10 senior, he was a high school All-American before enrolling at Kansas. He played one season with the Jayhawks and then transferred to Arizona State, never playing a game in a Sun Devils uniform. He came to UNM in 2018, playing his first game for the Lobos 13 months ago.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
