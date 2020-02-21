ALBUQUERQUE — Former baseball star Dick Allen once famously said, “If a horse won’t eat it, I don’t want to play on it.”
It’s safe to say Allen would not like the trend for playing surfaces at the University of New Mexico, which includes artificial turf fields for football and baseball — and plans to keep it that way for years to come.
On Thursday, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said there is no way the university will go back to a grass field at Dreamstyle Stadium, the home of Lobos football. Fitted with an artificial turf surface in 2012, the 60-year-old stadium is due for a new field either this year or next.
“It’s more, honestly, like parks in cities do now,” Nuñez said. “They’ll look at it and say, ‘the finances, long-term, I’m not having to do maintenance, constant maintenance, constant painting of lines and everything else and, you know, turf blankets.’ ... Financially, it’s not in the realm for us to do it right now.”
Nuñez hopes to have the field replaced before the Lobos’ Aug. 29 season opener against Idaho State.
“Yes, it will have new turf; it’s all a timing issue,” Nuñez said. “I could plan all I want right now, but if I don’t have the money to pay for it, it’s not going to happen.”
UNM is set to receive $1.6 million in capital outlay money from the Legislature. Nuñez said a new surface will cost about $800,000, but the capital outlay amount is earmarked for multiple projects around the stadium, and the field is more than capable of surviving another year.
University officials say the average lifespan of a high-use turf field is eight to 10 years. The 2020 season would be the Lobos’ ninth on the surface. It replaced the natural grass field that had been a part of the stadium since it opened in 1960.
Head coach Danny Gonzales has said he’d prefer a new turf field. Hired in December, he said it’s one of several improvements he has on his wish list for the stadium. Among them are new lights and upgrades to both the Tow Diehm Facility and the seating bowl inside the stadium.
One thing everyone can agree on is that grass is not part of the equation even though purists might argue that sports like football and baseball were meant to be played on natural grass. UNM still has grass fields for its softball and soccer stadiums, as well as two grass practice fields for the football program.
The university’s baseball team plays at Santa Ana Star Field, which had FieldTurf installed prior to the 2013 season. Tentative plans would replace the infield portion, which includes the brown turf around home plate and all three bases, before the end of the year.
Just like Dreamstyle Stadium, the plan to say adiós to grass for baseball had more to do with finances and belt-tightening than it does an Allen-like love for the look and feel of the real thing.
While the cost to install turf is a huge investment up front, it’s a minimal expense to maintain over the lifespan of the field. Turf fields have up to two inches of sand and rubber pellets ground into the simulated grass fibers, making the only upkeep the occasional need to sweep the rubber grains into a uniform depth.
Grass fields require a grounds crew to cut, fertilize, paint and irrigate year-round. When done right — like Isotopes Park across the street from Dreamstyle Stadium — the results are undeniable. Isotopes Park has consistently been ranked at or near the top for playing surfaces in minor league baseball.
“From an athletic department standpoint, we don’t have the resources to have grass out there right now,” Nuñez said. “I don’t have a staff to care for [grass]. Budget cuts; that’s one of the areas that’s gotten slashed.”
What the occasional battle with drought, grub worms or simple overuse meant to the bottom line with natural grass, the one element that no one can do anything about is the biggest killer of artificial turf.
“We have an abundance of sun here, which typically attributes to a little bit of the wear and tear just from the sun beating it down,” Nuñez said. “Having been in Louisiana, I thought it was bad there just with the moisture and stuff. Here, the sun is just as bad. Discoloration, other things.”
The convenience of turf fields is the ability to patch and repair it. The fields are generally rolled out in five-yard increments from sideline to sideline. The numbers and logos are sewn in during that process, with separate spans for the sldelines and end zones.
Several patches have been used to repair parts of the turf since it was installed, but Nuñez said the problem is that the fixes tend to have a vibrant straight-from-the-factory look while the existing turf is slightly faded and worn — sort of like a high-traffic area in the middle of a living room.
“When you start trying to patch turf, it really looks like a patch job,” Nuñez said. “It’s just not the playability, and I don’t want to say the durability of the rubber in the fabric and everything else, but it’s more so the visibility of it, the way it looks.”
In other words, apologies to Allen. Turf at UNM is here to stay.
