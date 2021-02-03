The Mountain West Conference has officially canceled this week’s men’s basketball series between the University of New Mexico and San Diego State, games that were supposed to be played Wednesday and Friday night in Lubbock, Texas. But in a news conference Wednesday, Lobos head coach Paul Weir said his team plans to play next week at Colorado State.
The announcement came amid intense speculation the Lobos were considering opting out of the 2020-21 basketball season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The season is over, one way or another, as Mr. Webber said earlier. And we know who is responsible for this debacle and waste of tax payer money too, MLG.
