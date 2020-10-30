ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico’s football team is on the move.
In response to the state’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases that forced UNM to cancel its Oct. 24 season opener and move Saturday’s home opener on the road to San Jose, Calif., the school announced Friday afternoon that the entire football program will temporarily relocate to Las Vegas, Nev.
Athletic director Eddie Nuñez said the Lobos will return from Saturday’s game at San Jose State immediately after the game and test everyone within the traveling party for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the entire team and its support staff will board busses and head to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where the players will stay in on-campus housing and conduct all practices for at least the next week at Sam Boyd Stadium, the former home of UNLV’s football team.
New Mexico’s current public health order restricts gatherings to no more than five people at a time. The Lobos have been unable to conduct full practices since an outbreak that had eight players and one member of the support staff test positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14.
The state’s health order requires anyone traveling into New Mexico from what has been deemed a high-risk state to quarantine for 14 days. California joined that list this week.
UNM has a game scheduled for Nov. 7 at Hawaii and a home game a week later against Nevada. Neither game could have been played were the Lobos forced to quarantine.
“This really is our only option at this point,” Nuñez said. “If we remained in New Mexico, we couldn’t play. Simple as that.”
Nuñez said the Lobos will continue to test players and staff for the coronavirus three times a week while in Las Vegas.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
