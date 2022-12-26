121022 jw josiah3.jpg

Lobos forward Josiah Allick shoots under pressure by the Roadrunner's Josh Farmer (4) during the University of New Mexico's 76-94 blowout win over UTSA at the Pit on Dec. 10, 2022.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

The moment Lobos fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

For the first time in nearly nine years, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team has cracked the national polls, checking in at No. 22 in the latest Top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. Released Monday morning, the poll has the Lobos (12-0) tied with Xavier for 22nd.

They are unranked in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll.

Popular in the Community