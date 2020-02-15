ALBUQUERQUE — With so many outcroppings bumped into along the way, it’s getting harder and harder to tell anymore where rock bottom is for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
The Lobos suffered what may have been a season-killing home loss to UNLV on Saturday afternoon in The Pit, dropping a 78-73 decision that all but assures them of the near-impossible task of playing their way into the postseason through the opening round of the upcoming Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Saturday’s lowlight reel included this: The team’s star player had the crowd turn on him, the chemistry on the court seems to be deteriorating by the second and even the monotone reaction from the players afterward appears to underscore UNM’s demise.
“I just suck right now,” said senior point guard JaQuan Lyle after a third straight ugly performance following his return from four missed games due to a knee injury and a suspension. “Not making any shots. Not helping my teammates in any way.”
Lyle was averaging more than 17 points before his hiatus but has missed 20 of the 25 shots he’s taken the last three games. He was held to three points on four shot attempts in Saturday’s loss, all of them coming on free throws to break a scoreless tie moments after tipoff.
He had a particularly bad stretch early in the second half, turning the ball over on a forced pass into the post that was deflected into the sixth row. Head coach Paul Weir subbed him out moments later, drawing an ovation from the 11,794 in attendance.
Despite all that, the Lobos were only down a point after Corey Manigault made one of two free-throw attempts to cut UNLV’s lead to 74-73 with 46 seconds left. They had the ball and a chance at the lead on their next possession when Zane Martin turned it over, losing his dribble with 18 seconds remaining.
Their last opportunity to tie it went by the wayside when Martin missed an open 3-point try with four seconds left, ending any and all hope.
“Unfortunately at the end, I just think it seemed like we ran out of a little bit of gas,” Weir said. “We didn’t seem to play with a ton of energy tonight to begin with, probably the first time we felt just flat in a while.”
Now 17-10 overall and 6-8 in conference, New Mexico is all but assured of missing out on a first-round bye in the MWC Tournament. No team has ever won the league’s postseason showcase without having earned an automatic spot in the quarterfinals; playing in the opening round requires four wins in four days to get the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
In sole possession of seventh place, the Lobos would need to finish fifth or better to avoid the first round. They trail the four-team logjam of teams tied for second place at 9-5, a group followed closely by UNLV (13-14, 8-6). There are only four games left in the regular season.
“I’d rather go through the rough times now than in March, you know what I’m saying?” Martin said.
There are a boatload of issues for the Lobos to iron out if they are to have any kind of chance of turning things around. UNLV’s quicker guards continually shredded the Lobo defense by making several drives through traffic to reach the rim, not to mention the seasonlong hiccups the team has had with rebounding, turnovers and 3-point defense.
Now you can add free throw shooting to the mix. The Lobos missed five critical foul shots in the final five minutes, missing 11 for the game. They’re also struggling to keep hot players open; McGee hit three 3-pointers in a row early in the first half but didn’t score again after missing his final five tries, and the perplexing play of Vance Jackson is impossible to figure out.
The 6-foot-9 junior had a recent stretch of five games where he averaged 18.4 points, but he has scored just 13 the last two and been held to seven points or less in four of his last five outings.
Weir said he feels part of his team’s issue is the player profiles of those he has on the court at any given time.
“I think we’ve been a pretty good offensive team this year,” Weir said. “So I don’t think it’s anything that affecting us on the offensive end. Obviously tonight, defensively we struggled.”
The Rebels shot 50 percent for the game, scoring more points in the paint and on fast breaks than the Lobos. All in all, just another rough outing for a team that’s slip-sliding its way into irrelevance faster than most fans could have predicted.
GAME NOTESBoo birds: The fans had a chance to show their unhappy side during a pair of in-game promotional ads for the next home game Tuesday night against Nevada.
The Wolf Pack is coached, of course, by former Lobos head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal. The public address announcer reminded fans there are tickets still left, “for the return of Steve Alford to The Pit.”
That drew a chorus of boos both times from the fans.
Still waiting, coach: Weir said he’d issue a media statement in a few days regarding freshman Bayron Matos-Garcia. That was more than a week ago. Still no word.
Matos-Garcia has not yet made an appearance for UNM after enrolling in classes for the spring semester. He is eligible to play but Weir has been pushing a redshirt year for him instead, saying he’d make an announcement about it “soon.”
With four games left in the regular season, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Matos-Garcia until the fall.
