In a season full of hows and whys as an explanation for the mounting losses, add this to the file: Punctuality.
Or, in the case of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, a lack thereof.
The Lobos dropped their ninth game in their last 11 outings with a 74-61 loss Sunday afternoon at Boise State. They did so without guard Vante Hendrix and the limited play of backcourt regulars Zane Martin and Keith McGee, all three of whom apparently had problems getting to a team function on time. Hendrix didn’t get a single second of playing time while Martin was limited to 13 minutes after sitting out the entire first half.
“We had some punctuality issues,” head coach Paul Weir said on his postgame radio appearance on KKOB-AM. “Unfortunately we all come from different backgrounds with what the pattern behind that may or may not be.”
At 17-12 overall and 6-10 in the Mountain West Conference, UNM is assured of its second straight losing season in MWC for the first time since Ritchie McKay’s first two seasons as head coach from 2002-04. Just a half game in front of Fresno State for seventh place entering the final week of the regular season, the Lobos appear destined to play either San Jose State or Air Force in the opening round of the MWC Tournament the first week in March.
At this point, it doesn’t really matter who they play, because the laundry list of problems that haunts them is overwhelming. As pointed out during Sunday’s nationally broadcasted game, the team shows little to no emotion other than frustration at one another or the situation in front of them.
Weir alluded to that in his postgame, saying he has basically reached the end of the line with the current crop of players. It led him to give freshman Kurt Wegscheider his first career start and hand double-digit minutes to seldom-used sophomore Tavian Percy and walk-on Jordan Arroyo.
“I think we have a group that we’ve really kind of keyed in on or just kind of ridden, I think, as far as we could and I think it’s kind of gotten to a point in the year where we had to do something a little bit different,” Weir said. “Kind of inject some new blood and hope that some of that energy would just help our team kind of finish the season strong. The last couple of months has been challenging in a lot of different ways.”
It continues a snowballing trend that has led to an avalanche of bad news and poor play.
The Lobos took their last lead of the game, 21-20, on a Makuach Maluach layup heading into the under-8 media timeout in the first half. Weir turned to power forward Corey Manigault for the next two possessions and that, as it turned out, was the turning point in the game.
The Lobos’ big man coughed it up on a traveling call to end the first possession and was whistled for a charge to end the other. Boise State responded with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good.
“I thought we had good rhythm and flow to our offense and then I stopped the game and said let’s pound it inside, let’s pound it inside,” Weir said. “And it backfired, quite honestly.”
Manigault played just 15 minutes and had as many points (three) as he did turnovers. He grabbed just one rebound and UNM was beaten 37-25 on the glass.
Vance Jackson led the Lobos with 19 points but he and guard JaQuan Lyle proved to be a hit-and-miss combo when in the game together. Lyle struggled his way to six points with half a dozen turnovers and 1-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. His frustration was evident several times during the game, either with officials’ calls or just the flow of the game.
Combine that with the punctuality issues of the three guards and it led to Weir giving Wegscheider a career-high 20 minutes. Before Sunday, he had played just 33 minutes all season, never more than seven in any one game.
“Kurt’s not wearing the weight of the season on his shoulders right now,” Weir said. “He’s playing like it’s Game 1. He’s playing like he’s just out there having fun playing basketball and we need a little bit more of that. That’s not an indictment on the other guys by any means. They’ve tried, they’re working. But they’re also wearing it. You can see it in their face, in their body language, in their demeanor.”
The Lobos got within 60-54 on a Jackson 3-pointer with 7:34 left, but they immediately gave up an 8-0 run punctuated by a technical foul on Weir, an offensive basket interference on Keith McGee and bad decisions with shot selection that ended in empty possessions.
NOTES
Baseball: UNM completed a three-game series sweep of Northern Colorado on a blustery, wet day at Santa Ana Star Field. The Lobos (5-2) took both ends of a doubleheader Sunday, winning the first game 3-2 and taking the nightcap 9-0.
The Lobos pitching staff has allowed just 19 runs in the last 62 innings after giving up nine runs in the first inning of the season opener against Oregon State. Starter Tristin Lively tossed six innings of two-hit shutout ball in Sunday’s second game. He and two relievers combined to strike out 14 Bears, allow three hits and walk just one.
UNM will remain at home this week, hosting Brigham Young in a three-game set beginning Thursday.
