New Mexico’s Jaelen House prepares to shoot Feb. 7 during a 77-76 loss to Nevada in The Pit. The Lobos may have to play against Wyoming tonight without House, their second-best scorer, as he recovers from a hamstring strain.
ALBUQUERQUE — While the college basketball season is over for one of New Mexico’s Division I programs, the other marches boldly into an uncertain future.
Riding a three-game losing streak that leaves its postseason hopes in doubt, the University of New Mexico men’s team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday in a Valentine’s Day showdown between Mountain West teams in desperate need of a sweet treat.
Lobos coach Richard Pitino admitted at Monday’s practice that he’s not a big fan of this particular holiday, probably because it falls at the tail end of the basketball season.
“I didn’t even know tomorrow was Valentine’s Day, so I gotta get on that,” he joked, adding that Valentine’s Day doesn’t really matter when you’re married.
UNM is promoting the game by selling tickets in a “singles only” section as well as one for couples.
Whatever the gimmick, the Lobos (19-6, 6-6) can certainly use the support. Not that long ago they were nationally ranked and a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament. Now they’re trying to claw their way back, facing long odds as the regular season enters its home stretch.
The prospects aren’t great, considering the team’s second-leading scorer, Jaelen House, is a game-time decision with a hamstring strain. Pitino said he wouldn’t make a determination on the 6-foot senior’s status until just before tipoff. House missed the Lobos’ last game, a 12-point loss at Air Force.
Once in contention for the MWC lead, UNM is now battling for the all-important fifth spot in the standings. The top five teams earn a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament, making Tuesday’s game a must-win scenario since the Lobos have dropped into a fifth-place tie with San Jose State.
UNM is looking for a season sweep of Wyoming, the preseason No. 2 team in the conference. Decimated by injuries, the Cowboys (7-17, 2-10) are merely playing out the string with what available bodies they have left.
Pitino said he put his team through a rigorous film-study session after the road trip to Air Force. They’ve also gone through a couple of intense practices, each without House.
Pitino said his responsibility is to put the players in the best position possible and stay as positive and emotionally even-keel as he can.
“But they need to know when they’re wrong,” he said. “They need to know when their effort isn’t good enough on the defensive side of it, and we were certainly very honest with them. We have been — for 25 games, in 24 of them really good effort.”
Tuesday’s game might be must-win for UNM, but it’s a far cry from the situation for the Lobos’ state rival down south. The news of New Mexico State canceling the rest of its season due to a hazing investigation had Pitino reflecting on a few things Monday.
“I don’t remember any program shutting down in the middle of a season,” he said. “Just from what I’ve read, it’s heartbreaking.”
He said he hates what the team and the community is going through. He also brushed off the national news reports that mistakenly showed photos of UNM players House and Javonte Johnson, as well as a panoramic shot of The Pit, when reporting on the NMSU situation.
“No, I don’t think it’s damaging,” Pitino said. “I think it’s just somebody not doing their job.”
NOTES
The UNM football team opens its annual spring practices Tuesday morning in its indoor facility. It will be the first chance for more than three dozen new recruits, as well as a new offensive coordinator, to take the field with the Lobos.