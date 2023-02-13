020723_SteveAlford03rgb.jpg

New Mexico’s Jaelen House prepares to shoot Feb. 7 during a 77-76 loss to Nevada in The Pit. The Lobos may have to play against Wyoming tonight without House, their second-best scorer, as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — While the college basketball season is over for one of New Mexico’s Division I programs, the other marches boldly into an uncertain future.

Riding a three-game losing streak that leaves its postseason hopes in doubt, the University of New Mexico men’s team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday in a Valentine’s Day showdown between Mountain West teams in desperate need of a sweet treat.

Lobos coach Richard Pitino admitted at Monday’s practice that he’s not a big fan of this particular holiday, probably because it falls at the tail end of the basketball season.