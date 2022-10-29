ALBUQUERQUE — Evidence a successful exhibition opener by the University of New Mexico came in the first column of the postgame stat sheet.
Under “minutes played,” all 14 available players on the Lobos’ roster had at least one minute of game time in Saturday night’s 85-53 win over visiting Colorado State-Pueblo in The Pit. Eleven of them were on the floor for at least 10 minutes.
Getting everyone into the game is great for building morale, said UNM coach Richard Pitino. It is, however, unrealistic.
“I think we’ve really improved our roster; I think not only talent-wise but I think there’s great substance in that locker room,” Pitino said. “But you can’t play everybody. You’re not going to have nights like this unless you build a big, big lead.”
Building a big, big lead is exactly what happened in the first half. The starters were on the floor long enough to give the reserves a slight cushion. When they returned to the floor, they helped open a double-digit lead less than eight minutes in, a margin that grew to as many as 24 before the half.
When it was over and the fans filed out of the building, all but one scholarship player had scored, and the team’s marquee names — Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jalen House, Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze — had combined for 50 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
“We really wanted to come out today and focus on the principles,” Mashburn said.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was the play of 6-foot-11 sophomore Birima Seck, a pencil-thin forward who barely played last season but has made significant strides over the last few months. He played 17 minutes Saturday, finishing with four points and five blocked shots.
Pitino lauded his effort. He also had something to say about Seck’s ultra-lean 200-pound body.
“Obviously he hasn’t put on the weight that we all want him to,” Pitino said. “I told him to spend a weekend with me. I’ll can get 10 pounds on you no problem. He still doesn’t play like a guy who’s skinny. He plays hard; he disrupts. He’s probably more of a [center] than a [forward]. We’ve been playing him a little bit more there.”
The Lobos’ three biggest offseason additions were Udeze and Allick in the low post, and freshman guard Donovan Dent in the backcourt. While Udeze and Allick did not disappoint, Dent’s play really got the fans going.
He came off the bench to score 16 points with seven rebounds and didn’t commit a single turnover in nearly 23 minutes. He also made his lone 3-point attempt, in the second half when he drifted into a corner and got an assist from Seck’s pass out of the low post for an open jumper.
With the regular season opener just over a week away, Pitino said he has the team where he wants it. That includes with the eventual return of injured center Sebastian Forsling and the recovery from last season’s leg injury to guard Emmanuel Kuac. Kuac was held to six minutes as Pitino slowly acclimates him back into the rotation; Forsling did not suit up.
Forsling’s biggest role was that of cheerleader, which he did well by encouraging the crowd of 7,929 to make some noise on several occasions.
“I told him I’m going to give him some pom poms because he does a great job there,” Pitino said.
NOTES
True freshman Braden Appelhans had a fastbreak dunk with 34 seconds left to give the Lobos their biggest lead of the game, 32 points. Upon landing he chest-bumped the basket’s padded standard while screaming toward the crowd. … The Lobos made 9 of their 16 attempts from 3-point territory. House made four of them, finishing with a game-high 20 points. … UNM only had nine turnovers. … The Lobos open their season Nov. 7 in The Pit against Southern Utah.
LOBO WOMEN
Four Lobos finished in double figures as UNM beat West Texas A&M, 84-75, in an exhibition on Saturday afternoon in The Pit. The game immediately preceded the men’s exhibition.
Sisters LaTascya and LaTora Duff combined for 31 points. LaTora Duff also had nine assists. Shaiquel McGruder and Paula Reus had
29 points and 15 rebounds.
Coach Mike Bradbury said his team didn’t really put the pedal to the metal until the fourth quarter, when they realized an exhibition game wasn’t something to toy around with.
“Then we kind of got interested in, ‘This is an actual game; let’s try to win the game,’ ” he said.
The game had seven lead changes and remained relatively close throughout. The Lobos had a 13-point margin late in the third quarter but never did pull comfortably in front.
UNM has another exhibition Thursday night in The Pit against Fort Lewis, then opens its regular season on the road Nov. 7 at Southern Utah.