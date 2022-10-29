New Mexico Lobos logo

ALBUQUERQUE — Evidence a successful exhibition opener by the University of New Mexico came in the first column of the postgame stat sheet.

Under “minutes played,” all 14 available players on the Lobos’ roster had at least one minute of game time in Saturday night’s 85-53 win over visiting Colorado State-Pueblo in The Pit. Eleven of them were on the floor for at least 10 minutes.

Getting everyone into the game is great for building morale, said UNM coach Richard Pitino. It is, however, unrealistic.

