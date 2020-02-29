ALBUQUERQUE — Lobos fans, put your wish in a bottle, seal it up tight and throw it as far into the surf as possible.
The 2019-20 regular season is complete for the University of New Mexico basketball team and the only thing left is a long-shot run through the Mountain West Conference Tournament this week in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Lobos, who finished 18-13 and a disappointing seventh in the final standings at 7-11 in league play, will face San Jose State in the 7-10 matchup Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The winner gets No. 2 seed Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday.
The send-off the Lobos got in Saturday night’s finale was a 66-64 upset of preseason MWC favorite Utah State, a team that has the look and feel of an NCAA Tournament bid waiting to happen. The Aggies (23-8, 12-6) unraveled in the final five minutes after point guard Abel Porter was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Vance Jackson and the Lobos trailing 57-51.
The 15-7 run to end the game at least gives New Mexico some much-needed momentum.
“Utah State is a very good basketball team, and we’ve unfortunately lost to some teams inferior to this recently,” said UNM head coach Paul Weir. “To beat a team or this caliber says a lot about these individual players.”
It also gave the fans a happy send-off.
Saturday’s crowd was announced at 11,215, ending what will go down as one of the worst home seasons at the turnstile since The Pit opened in 1966. Two-thirds of the 18 home games failed to draw at least 11,000 fans. The season average of 10,992 was the second-lowest in the history of The Pit, barely surpassing the previous low-water mark set two years ago in Weir’s first with the program.
The question was posed to athletic director Eddie Nuñez about whether UNM has simply outpriced its fan base. Most seats in the arena start at $25, not including surcharges, parking and concessions. The bottom 15 to 20 rows of the arena are $40 or more, making it harder and harder for the die-hard Lobo fans who once made The Pit one of the most feared buildings in college basketball to afford games.
He said UNM reduced the cost of luxury suites this season and lowered prices in other areas for groups purchasing seats in advance. While those were positive changes that Nuñez said paid off with more ticket sales, the fact that there were a staggering number of pricing packages probably drove some fans away.
For men’s games in The Pit, there were 29 different ticket prices or packages for individuals and groups.
“Twenty-nine different levels,” Nuñez repeated. “We’ve got to clean that up.”
Combine that with UNM’s new ticket agent partnership with Paciolan, a company with tried to establish an online portal for one-stop shopping designed to make the process simpler and smarter, and it only led to frustration and confusion.
Then there’s the optics of seeing the bottom four rows of luxury seats that stretch from baseline to baseline on the west side of the arena. Most of the time half of those seats remain empty. They’re sold, Nuñez said, but left empty because the people who buy them don’t always use them.
“Some of them might live in Santa Fe in a mid-week game, there’s so many different reasons,” Nuñez said. “We’re asking. We’re trying to find out.”
Nuñez said his staff has targeted those ticket holders and asked them why they don’t attend games.
“Let us know if you don’t use your tickets, send them back — we will give them out,” Nuñez said. “We won’t even re-sell them. We will give them out to people just to have butts in those seats.”
Back in the day those seats used to be general admission, most of which went to the student section that extended all the way down to the floor. Now the students are relegated to a band of seats near the opposing bench, many of which go unused as student interest is but a fraction of what it used to be.
Nuñez said he has worked with leaders in student government at ASUNM to get more undergrads involved, such as shuttle services and even food.
“You name it, we’ve done it,” Nuñez said. “I think part of it is when we have a 9 o’clock game on a Tuesday night, it’s hard. I’d still like them to come, but I know it’s a little more challenging.”
So what’s the plan? An aggressive marketing initiative and pounding the proverbial pavement with a public relations push that includes the usual ideals like billboards, traditional media ads and a growing presence on social media. The idea, Nuñez said, is to connect fans with the teams that will eventually include something brought up in the most recent board of regents meeting.
Regent Marron Lee said you basically can’t fly anywhere without entering another city’s airport and running into a kiosk peddling the wares of the local university.
“And I don’t mean down there on the bottom shelf next to all the other sports teams,” she said.
Nuñez said the emphasis with the athletic department’s new agreement with multimedia partner Outfront is to expand the Lobos’ brand in ways not seen before.
Until that happens, wins like Saturday night will go a long way in helping any cause they have planned. As Weir has said all season, nothing cures the school’s problems like a Lobo win or two.
