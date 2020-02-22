The look on Vance Jackson’s face toward the end of the Lobos’ last game said it all.
Down by double digits in the waning moments of an 88-74 loss to Nevada last week, the University of New Mexico was merely continuing a trend that has become the norm for what has become a forgettable men’s basketball season. As time wore down, Jackson sat on the bench, shoulders slumped and a blank stare cast toward an endless imaginary horizon.
It was UNM’s eighth loss in 10 games, dropping them well out of contention in a Mountain West Conference race that seems to include everyone but the Lobos (17-11 overall, 6-9 MWC). They’ve had an average losing margin of 18.9 in those eight games – a staggering number considering two of them were by just five points.
It doesn’t get any easier with a Sunday matinee on the road at Boise State. The Broncos (18-10, 10-6) are very much alive for the No. 2 seed in the MWC Tournament and can stay in the running for a top three seed with a win at home against the Lobos.
As for UNM, it’s little more than a team that’s merely playing out the string. Decimated by player suspensions and internal strife, the Lobos are already planning to play Sunday’s game without JaQuan Lyle in the starting lineup. The 6-foot-5 senior leads the team in scoring but has not been anywhere close to his old self after returning from a four-game hiatus while dealing with a knee injury and suspension for detrimental conduct. He struggled in his first two games back, and despite scoring a team-high 16 against Nevada, did so by coming off the bench following what one UNM insider called a bit of pregame “drama” in which rumors swirled about Lyle having quit the team.
He didn’t join the team for pregame warmups and didn’t emerge from the locker room until a few minutes before the opening tip. Since coming back, he is just 9-for-29 shooting with 10 turnovers and six assists. He was also the target of the fans in a home loss to UNLV on Feb. 15 when head coach Paul Weir subbed him out after three turnovers in a five-minute span. Fans cheered as Lyle checked out of the game.
The projected starting lineup against Boise State has Zane Martin and Keith McGee sharing the role at point guard with Jackson and Makuach Maluach at shooting guard and Corey Manigault as the lone post presence. Jackson has been wildly inconsistent, averaging 6.2 points through the first 12 games, 18.4 over the next five, missing multiple games due to injury, coming back with a 20-point night against Wyoming, scoring 13 combined points in his next two outings and then 15 in the loss to Nevada.
GAME NOTESAnother loss at home: Speaking of struggling, the Lobos women were beaten 95-76 by Boise State on Saturday afternoon in The Pit. UNM falls to 14-15 overall and 5-11 in the conference.
Boise State shot 71 percent from the field in the second half, hitting seven 3-pointers.
The Lobos had three players in double figures with Ahlise Hurst leading the way with 23 points. Aisia Robertson and Jordan Hosey had 15 points each. The team will play its final home game of the season Monday night against Air Force.
