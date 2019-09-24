He’s back.
University of New Mexico football coach Bob Davie said Tuesday he has been cleared to return for this week’s game at Liberty. He missed the Lobos’ two previous games after collapsing outside the team’s locker room following the season opening win against Sam Houston State on Aug. 31 with what has only been described as a “serious medical situation.”
Davie had said all along that he wouldn’t return unless he was able to go full speed and give 100 percent of his energy.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said, joking that last weekend’s narrow win over New Mexico State helped his cause. “It’s amazing what having 55 and them having 52 does, right? If they would have had 55 and we had had 52, I might be limping around a little bit more.”
Davie’s return ends the two-game stint as acting head coach for assistant Saga Tuitele, the Lobos’ offensive line coach. UNM went 1-1 in Davie’s absence, losing at Notre Dame and beating NMSU.
Davie said he was officially cleared to return to his post late last week by a team of doctors and, most importantly, his wife JoAnne, but opted to stay at home for the NMSU game since the team had spent most of the week preparing for the game without him at full capacity.
“Now it’s back [to] full speed,” he said.
One of the medical tests he was given required a two-and-a-half week grace period for him to be officially cleared.
“Late last week from a health standpoint I knew I was good to go,” Davie said.