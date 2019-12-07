The calendar says there are still more than two weeks before Christmas, and three before the New Year’s holiday.
To the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, however, it sure feels like the tail end of the regular-season schedule. Ten games into the season, the Lobos have had a pair of two-game road trips and a couple of challenging games at home, not to mention a tough two-point win over Boise State to get an early start on Mountain West Conference play.
Combine that with constant practices and the looming pressure of final exams, and it’s a lot for the Lobos to take in.
“We’re battle tested. I feel like it’s the middle of February right now,” head coach Paul Weir said. “We’ve got to keep getting our guys rest. I just told them this is another tough stretch. It’s three games in seven days.”
The current stretch started Sunday with a home win over Montana and Wednesday’s win over Boise State. Now it’s back on the road for a Saturday matinee at Wyoming in the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys were beaten at home in their league opener against Air Force as four of the five MWC games Wednesday were won by road teams.
The Lobos (8-2 overall, 1-0 in the Mountain West) are off to their fastest 10-game start since head coach Steve Alford’s final year when the team started the 2012-13 season 12-0.
No trip to Laramie, Wyo., is entirely restful. UNM has had its success in the Double-A, but it’s never an easy place for most weary teams.
“We just gotta bang through that one, and finally, I think, there’s a little daylight for us to hopefully feel like it’s December again as opposed to February,” Weir said.
Wyoming (3-6, 0-1) has lost three straight and been beaten by double digits four times. The Cowboys average just 56.9 points per game, ranking them 342nd out of 350 Division I teams.
While Weir is big on his team setting the pace in games, there’s no getting around the fact that Wyoming tends to keep high-scoring opponents in check. To prepare, there’s a term the team is coming to grips with: Load management.
The Lobos took an unscheduled break from practice earlier this week and opted for film study instead. A handful of players battling colds have been put up in hotels as a means to sequester them from getting anyone else sick.
It’s all meant to give the players’ aches and pains a chance to rest and recover.
“I’m just trying to get these guys through this right now,” Weir said. “It’s a really tough stretch athletically, which is all we see, but it’s also a really tough stretch academically.”
GAME NOTES
Men: The Lobos lead the nation in free throws made (182) and attempted (254), a sign that they’re not settling for the 3-ball and driving to the basket. … The Lobos rank sixth nationally in assists (163), a testament to the guard play anchored by JJ Caldwell, JaQuan Lyle and Zane Martin. ... Guard Keith McGee has played just 10 minutes in the last two games.
Women: UNM (6-2, 0-1) will host Wyoming (4-3, 1-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in The Pit. The Lobos are coming off a dramatic 83-82 loss on the road at Boise State earlier this week. … UNM is 3-0 at home, having not played in The Pit since Nov. 12.
