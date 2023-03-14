It’s just as it should be, Lobos fans.

Your basketball team’s inclusion in the NIT isn’t where you thought they’d be when they were 14-0 and ranked in the Top 25, but it should feel just like home, considering where you were and where you’re headed.

And, yes, we busted you for doing your happy dance when Rutgers lost in overtime to Hofstra in Tuesday night’s opening round and can totally see you mapping out the Lobos’ path to the NIT final four as the highest remaining team in their eight-team bracket.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.