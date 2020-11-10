Another two rounds of COVID-19 tests have come and gone for the University of New Mexico football team in the last four days and, as of Tuesday morning, there have been no new cases of the coronavirus since the Lobos moved their base of operations to Las Vegas, Nev., more than a week ago.
That’s the good news.
The bad is that through two games of the truncated 2020 season, UNM is the worst team in the country defending the pass and just two spots removed from the bottom in total defense. That, and the Lobos’ starting quarterback is out this week with a concussion.
Making matters worse is Saturday’s opponent, undefeated Nevada, and its quarterback. The Wolf Pack’s Carson Strong averages nearly 394 passing yards per game and his 171.7 efficiency rating is 17th among all quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“I think Carson Strong is the best quarterback in our league right now,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said. “He’s talented, he can spin it, he’s thrown a couple of touchdowns when that ball’s in the air 65 yards.”
Considering the Lobos have been burned more than anyone on the deep ball, that’s a frightening combination for a team riding an 11-game losing streak. The Lobos are giving up 446 yards a game through the air, and their first two opponents combined for 15 passing plays of at least 20 yards.
In his time as defensive coordinator at San Diego State and Arizona State, Gonzales said he grew accustomed to having the deep throws getting knocked down. His previous teams had the talent and experience to prevent getting scorched downfield.
“Now my gut every time the friggin’ quarterback launches a deep ball it’s, ‘Here we go, please make a play,’ ” he said following Tuesday’s practice at UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium.
Rather than focusing on ways to keep Strong on the run, Gonzales said the Lobos’ goal this week is to just learn the defensive schemes and inject a sense of confidence to a backfield that, he said, has the physical tools but lacks to experience to implement it.
“I think we are playing with a fragile group,” he said. “They have been beaten so bad over the last few years, they’re very, very low in self-confidence.”
As if that’s not enough, there’s also the matter of UNM’s quarterback. Starter Tevaka Tuioti engineered 11 scoring drives in losses to San Jose State and Hawaii, but a concussion suffered late in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s loss at Hawaii will keep him on the sidelines for at least a week in favor of backup Trae Hall.
Hall sat at the top of the depth chart in preseason but lost the starting job just a week before the opener. At the time of Tuioti’s injury, Hall hadn’t even thought about playing. He hadn’t thrown a pass since pregame drills and barely had time to stretch his legs when he found himself jogging onto the field.
“For that reason I should have been warming up the whole game,” Hall said.
He did manage to get the Lobos in position for a late field goal but he admitted he never did feel comfortable given the position he was in. That has all changed this week.
Handed the keys to the offense, his perspective is that of a starter and not a guy standing on the sidelines calling signals. In some ways it’s a chance for him to prove he has what it takes to get the Lobos a rare road win in the Mountain West — something they haven’t done since Oct. 6, 2018, against UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium.
“It’s very different because now I’m going in first snap of the game relaxed and knowing what the game plan is and understanding what everything is going on,” Hall said.
LOBOS NOTESThe Lobos have lost 15 straight Mountain West games since a win in October 2018 at UNLV. They’ve lost 22 of their last 23 conference games, having not won at home since Sept. 30, 2017, against Air Force. ... Technically speaking, this Saturday’s game against Nevada is a home game, as was the season opener at San Jose State. ... UNM will install its own signs around Sam Boyd Stadium, just as it would for a home game at University Stadium. ... Each of UNM’s next two games after Nevada are on the road but one of them, Nov. 21 at Air Force, is in jeopardy. A COVID-19 breakout at Air Force has forced the Falcons to cancel two games, including this weekend’s contest at Wyoming.
