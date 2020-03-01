It’s the end of the line for one University of New Mexico basketball team.
The Lobos women had their season come to a tough end Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nev., with a 74-64 loss to Nevada in the opening round of the women’s Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
UNM started the season 8-0 before player defections, dismissals and internal strife took their toll on a team that had high expectations. It culminated with Sunday’s loss, the team’s 17th in its last 24 games. The Lobos finished 15-17 overall and their one-and-done exit from the conference tournament is the team’s third in the last four years.
It’s the program’s first losing record since the 2013-14 season.
New Mexico was in control of Sunday’s game early, opening a nine-point lead in the first quarter. Nevada rallied back to take the lead before halftime, but a pair of Aisia Robertson free throws and a layup by Jaedyn De La Cerda put UNM up 37-36 at the break.
The game remained close until the final three minutes of the fourth quarter when the Wolf Pack used a 7-0 run to close things out. The Lobos missed their last seven shots and were just 4-for-19 from the field in the quarter.
“I thought it was a little choppy at times,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “They make you play that way. They’re really good defensively … and they made it hard for us to get any flow offensively, especially in the second half.”
De La Cerda led the Lobos with 20 points before fouling out. Playing her final game, senior Robertson had 11 points while Antonia Anderson had 10. For Robertson it was an emotional ending. A transfer from Kansas, she missed part of this season while recuperating from a torn knee ligament suffered late last season.
“What I learned in these two years is that I should have committed to [Bradbury] out of high school,” she said. “He’s by far the gest coach that I have had throughout my career.”
The Lobos’ shooting percentage went down in each of Sunday’s four quarters. The converted just 30 percent of their tries for the game, including an anemic 4-for-29 effort from 3-point range.
MEN'S NOTES
The Lobos' upset win over Utah State on Saturday night in The Pit served a couple of purposes for the time being; first, it provides a small bit of momentum heading into Wednesday's opening round of the MWC men's tournament and, second, it helped UNM avoid the side of the bracket housing San Diego State.
Seeded first in the tournament and ranked fifth in the country, SDSU gets the winner of the 8-versus-9 matchup that would have gone to the Lobos without the win over Utah State.
At No. 7, New Mexico (18-13) will face No. 10 San Jose State (7-23) with the winner to take on Utah State on Thursday in the quarterfinals. None of the first-round games will be televised.
The Lobos are trying to avoid becoming the first team to lose to San Jose State in the conference tournament. The Spartans are 0-5 since joining the Mountain West.
