Only 11 games into its season, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team is on the home stretch of what is quietly turning into one heckuva a story.
At 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West, the Lobos have a chance to slingshot themselves into the conversation of NCAA Tournament hopefuls with the start of an eight-game sprint to the finish over the final 18 days of the regular season.
It comes after a weird start to the season in which they played just three nonconference games in December thanks to a COVID-19 scare, then went nearly two weeks without playing in January after MWC rival San Jose State canceled its season.
Having played fewer games than any other team in the league, UNM heads to conference front-runner Colorado State (14-2, 10-2) for a critical two-game series that begins Friday afternoon in Fort Collins, Colo. A sweep would put the Lobos in control of their own destiny and, all things considered, that’s pretty remarkable, given the obstacles the team must (and continues to) overcome.
Due to New Mexico’s extended public health guidelines that prohibit college teams from playing at home, they’re one of just three teams in the country to play every game on the road. The others are New Mexico State, which at least now gets “home” games a short drive away in El Paso, and the mothballed San Jose State program.
“It is what it is, we’ll deal with it the way we’ve dealt with this season so far,” said UNM coach Mike Bradbury after Thursday’s practice at Moby Arena. “We will play as many of them as we can play. It’s just the way it is and, unfortunately, we’re at the one school in the country that’s doing it this way and I wish we weren’t.”
Whereas UNM’s men have faced myriad headaches with similar challenges, the women have sailed along behind one of the country’s top-scoring offenses. The Lobos rank ninth in scoring at 83.5 points per game, just a few spots ahead of CSU’s 81-plus average.
They’ve done it, Bradbury said, with remarkable team chemistry and a fair balance that keeps the team in check. Four players average at least a dozen points a game while The Lobos’ quickness and defense make them a nightmare for teams with shoddy guard play.
As of this week, New Mexico sits at No. 60 in the NET Rankings, the highest of any Mountain West team. Considering UNM’s final six games are against Wyoming, Utah State and Air Force — all of which are ranked 144 or lower — the significance of this week’s trip to Fort Collins cannot be understated.
Bradbury said his team’s confidence is as high as it has been all season, but getting an accurate reading of how good his team actually is tends to be more difficult with such a small sample size to work with.
“We’re only halfway through, so it’s hard for me, personally, to get all jacked up about who’s on top,” he said. “I mean, we could finish eighth and we’re talking about, man, if you win these two games you’re in first place.I mean, OK, I guess.”
Bradbury said the team got some much-needed rest between its last series at San Diego State and this trip north. The Lobos had three full practices in The Pit and took a few days off, but Bradbury said it’s not as much about preparation these days as much as it is getting to the finish line.
“I’m just telling you, that has very little to do with anything we’re doing,” he said of the time off. “This is straight survival.”
NOTES
Football: The Lobos were supposed to launch the Danny Gonzales era in August with a home game against Idaho State. That got wiped out by the pandemic.
On Thursday, the schools announced they finalized a contract that will bring the Bengals to University Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Assuming Gonzales is still around and the Lobos don’t squeeze in another game before then, it’ll be their season opener in what would be Gonzales’s sixth season as head coach.
Baseball: New Mexico was picked to finish in a tie for third with UNLV in a preseason coaches’ poll for the Mountain West. San Diego State was the overwhelming pick for first, followed by Fresno State.
Two Lobos landed on the preseason all-conference team; pitcher Justin Armbruester and first baseman Kyle Landers.
Administrative: UNM announced the hiring of Pojoaque’s Sofia Lucero to its sports information department. She will oversee communications for baseball, track, cross-country and women’s soccer. She held a similar post from 2017-19 before spending a year with USA Basketball, working with social justice campaigns and promotional projects.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.