All they wanted for Christmas was a return of their missing pieces.
All they got was a lump of coal.
Minus two of its key players for a second straight game, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team played its second straight listless contest in a surprisingly close 74-69 victory over UC Davis in The Pit on Sunday afternoon. Four players were on the floor for at least 30 minutes, the team’s leading offensive threat only had three points and the double-digit-loss visitors showed the scrap and heart that defined the early part of UNM’s season.
The Lobos got the win, sure, but they came away with a truckload of serious concerns as they head into the resumption of Mountain West Conference play New Year’s Day.
The biggest of them all is how to rearrange the players’ roles in the absence of suspended starters Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell, neither of whom is expected back anytime soon.
The starting point guard, Caldwell’s impact is seen most in the assist-to-turnover ratio. The Lobos had a dozen assists and 21 miscues Sunday, with 11 of those turnovers coming from point guards Zane Martin and JaQuan Lyle.
The starting center, Bragg’s impact was seen in backup big man Corey Manigault’s minutes. The 6-foot-9 senior played a career-high 38 minutes, 17 seconds against UC Davis, surpassing his previous high-water mark (established in Bragg’s first suspended game) last week.
“If I got to, if that’s what I got to do to win then yeah,” Manigault said when asked if he has it in him to play that much until (or if) Bragg ever returns.
Now 13-2 overall and the owner of an eight-game winning streak, UNM hardly seems like a team that’s undefeated through 10 home games and rolling along with its best start since Steve Alford was the program’s coach. Chemistry seems to be a real issue and the schematics of this year’s team, which is designed to play inside-out with the focal point on getting the ball into Bragg and Manigault instead of hoisting two- or three-dozen 3-point attempts a game, are in jeopardy.
Head coach Paul Weir said he’d wait to see whether or not he’ll alter his offensive approach to ease the focal point on Manigault as the team’s only post player.
“We’re kind of one post player short down there and I think that takes away our ability to wear somebody down over there for a full 40 minutes,” Weir said. “Corey tried and, you know, played 381/2 minutes. It’s hard.”
Manigault finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds with four steals. He drew 11 fouls, taking nearly as many free throw attempts (13) as UC Davis did all game (17).
The Lobos trailed up until the final 90 seconds of the game when Martin hit a jumper from the elbow to put them in front, 68-67. The outcome remained in doubt until the waning moments Vante Hendrix had a steal and dunk with four seconds left to close out the scoring.
Hendrix, Martin, Vance Jackson and Makuach Maluach each finished in double figures, scoring 49 points with 24 rebounds between them. Jackson had two of UNM’s three 3-pointers while Malauch grabbed a game-high seven offensive rebounds.
Weir hit on one of the talking points he’s gone to all season when describing his team, saying his players carry a certain confidence and focus when games get tight. They always believe they’re going to win regardless of the circumstances.
For most of the way Sunday, it certainly didn’t seem like a win was a given. The Aggies buried 11 3-pointers and used a 17-6 run in the second half to erase a 43-35 deficit.
Things did get chippy in the final 20 minutes as five players were assessed technical fouls, including one on Martin after he drove the baseline, dunked on a UC Davis player and then screamed at him as the two walked away. The other four technicals came at the same time when Hendrix and Jackson got tied up with UC Davis players Matt Neufeld and Damion Squire during a dead-ball scrum with 10 minutes left.
“We have an emotional group and I think I’ve talked about this, really, all year,” Weir said. “Last year it was me trying to motivate people. This year it’s me trying to calm down people, and that’s something we’re going to continue to do and, quite frankly, I enjoy to do.”
NOTES
Off night: Lyle came into the game averaging 17.9 points. He had just three on Sunday, and it was a banked 3-pointer to open the scoring just moments after the tipoff. It’s just the third time all season he’s been held to single digits.
He scored nine in the season opener against Eastern New Mexico and had just two points against Auburn back on Nov. 25. His six shot attempts against UC Davis matched a season-low.
Back to form? Jackson has now scored at least 12 points in three straight games. Even better for the Lobos is his outside shooting. He’s 4-for-12 from 3-point territory in that span, raising his shooting percentage from the arc to 24.1 percent through 15 games — not great, but at least trending in the right direction.
He was averaging just six points a game before this current hot streak.
Up next
It’s back to the MWC grind for the Lobos, who travel to San Jose State on Wednesday and then return home to face Fresno State on Jan. 7 and Air Force four days later.
The top three teams in the MWC race — No. 14 San Diego State (13-0, 2-0), Utah State (13-2, 2-0) and the Lobos (13-2, 2-0) — are the only teams to reach double figures in the win column.
