The Mountain West Network will re-air the University of New Mexico men's basketball victory over then-No. 1 Arizona at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Jan. 2, 1988, win before a live national TV audience, is considered to be the biggest upset in Lobos history.
The broadcast will include present-day interviews with personalities, including former Wildcats guard Steve Kerr.
Arizona had a 12-0 record at the time and would go on to reach the Final Four. The Lobos built a huge early lead and held on for a 61-59 victory as Arizona's Sean Elliot had a potential game-winning 3-point shot in the closing seconds partially blocked by UNM's Hunter Greene.
